 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 May 2019

Eritrea hopes regime change in Sudan improves bilateral relations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Head of Sudan's TMC Abdel Fattah al-Burha, receives Eritrea's FM Osman Saleh on 19 May 2019 (Suna Photo).jpg
May 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Eritrean Foreign Minister Sunday held a "fruitful" meeting with the head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and expressed hopes that political change in Sudan would positively impact relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, accompanied by presidential adviser Yemane Ghebreab, started a two-day visit to Khartoum after the downfall of Bashir’s regime.

Saleh handed a letter from President Isaias Afwerki to the head of the military council, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, on relations between the two countries, according to the Eritrean information ministry

President Isaias stressed Eritrea’s confidence in the ability of the Sudanese people to find a solution to their own issues, said the Eritrean government.

Asmara accused the regime of deposed President Omer al-Bashir of supporting Eritrean Islamist movements and working to destabilize the country in cooperation with Qatar and Turkey.

Khartoum, for its part, declared a state of emergency in Kassala state and closed the border for more than a year after accusing Eritrea of supporting armed opposition groups.

In a press statement issued by the TMC media after the meeting, Osman said that the visit comes within the framework of his country’s desire to know about the developments in Sudan after the overthrow of al-Bashir’s regime and the ongoing negotiations between the military council and the Forces for Freedom and Change.

He expressed hope that "the process of change in Sudan will lead to the consolidation of relations between the two countries and achieve the interests of the two peoples."

The minister also said that the meeting dealt with the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia and the cooperation agreement between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia in the economic and social fields.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denial 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.