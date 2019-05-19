 
 
 
Sunday 19 May 2019

IGAD calls on the Sudanese parties to finalize deal on power transfer

Shams al-Din Kabbashi spokesperosn of the military council briefs the media together with Taha Isaac an spokesperson of the Freedom and Change forces on 13 May 2019 (ST Photo)
May 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called on the Sudanese stakeholders to finalize negotiations on power handover to a civilian-led government.

Negotiating teams from the military council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change will resume talks on Sunday after a three-day suspension. They are supposed to discuss the last sticking point on the percentage of representation of each party to the Council of sovereignty.

"IGAD sincerely hopes that the Sudanese Political Stakeholders will continue to negotiate in good faith and a spirit of compromise to finalize their discussion on the remaining outstanding issues with a view to responding to the needs and aspirations of the Sudanese people," said the regional block on Saturday.

The statement comes after the IGAD participation in a meeting convened by the State Department in Washington on Friday to discuss support to democratic transition in Sudan and to ensure power transfer to a civilian-led government.

The IGAD which is chaired by Ethiopia voiced its support to a statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on 15 May 2019 on the progress being made towards reaching an agreement for a political transition in Sudan.

Also, it vowed to continue to work closely with the African Union in helping move the political transition process forward.

The African Union has given two months to the army hand over power to a civilian government.

The regional organisation further appointed Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, as special envoy to Sudan to oversee the AU’s technical support to the political transition process in Sudan.

(ST)

  • 19 May 11:43, by Eastern

    IGAD the livestock and drought fighting organisation better remain mute...!

    • 19 May 13:11, by jubaone

      Eastern
      IGAD is overstepping its mandate. It’s an organization for droughts and hunger, not political-military conflicts. Confused institution.

      • 20 May 07:46, by Pakuai

        Eastern and jubaone,
        LOL, now you are talking! Now that NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT agents like IGAD have taken their business to your North Sudan, the IGAD is over night irrelevant to you, there you have it fellows! What is the different IGAD, ECOWA or SADC? Or Islamic countries council, ASEAN, G8, G20, BRICs, NATO et al? They are all countries groupings with different Agenda fellows>>>

        • 20 May 07:58, by Pakuai

          Didn’t l tell you fellows a number of times here on Sudan Tribune that the so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government is not a ’conspiracy’ but REAL and that this UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT is going to be ruled by ELITEs and in FEUDALIST-LIKE SYSTEMS and Regional ’groupings’ like the IGAD, ECOWAS, SADC and other groupings around the world are to be used by the UN NEW>>>

      • 20 May 08:11, by Pakuai

        WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT architects; the SECRET SOCIETIES of * llluminati, the Bilderberg group, the Bone socie9, ASHOKA society, the Rothschilds, Rockefeller and their subsidiary families to rule the WHOLE WORLD remotely through these SATELLITE groupings fellows. These SECRET SOCIETIES are pretty much very dangerous and they are SWORNED to a tight-lipped SECRECY idiots>>>

        • 20 May 08:24, by Pakuai

          A lot of your cloned so-called arab North Sudanese are members of this UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT, Malik Agar and Yasir Arman have been ’inducted’ into those secret societies. Here in South Sudan, we have our *Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Francis Mading Deng, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Mr. Thomas Cirillo was not a member, but deliberately nudged to run to Adis Ababa to be *inducted*>>>

          • 20 May 08:37, by Pakuai

            after the evils saw their ’Riek Machar and his allies, secret societies members aimless armed rebellion to USURPED by force in South Sudan utterly crushed on the ground. And this secret societies’ manuever was to keep to TAKE their *WAR to our greater EQuatoria region fellows. Former Abesh (so-called ethiopia) prime minister is a member of this dirty secret societies and does Mr. Mesfin, the Abesh

            • 20 May 08:58, by Pakuai

              so-called (ethiopia) the architect of the 2015 rubbish, called ARCISS with criminals from the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, IGAD-plus, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps in between. Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Barack Hussein Obama>>>>

              • 20 May 09:07, by Pakuai

                Mr. Thabo Mbeki of South Africa are members of these so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT. But we are going to bomb the evils with secret societies evils onces and for all. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Eastern, jubaone and bunch of creeps, the SUDANESE MEN are here----the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan have taken back their country fellows>>>

                • 20 May 09:17, by Pakuai

                  South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire never has and will never ever will under the sun, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils are going to be bombed to NEAR OBLIVION out of MAP on FACE of Earth. Back to your cloned Arab North Sudan>>>

                  • 20 May 09:29, by Pakuai

                    and Eriterea having a good ’relation’ after ’regime change in North Sudan?. Good luck with that fellows. Do those ’Eritereans and Abesh (so-called ethiopians) know they are going to be bombed back to *Yemen* with Abeshas (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti, the US army base, France into RED SEA before we bomb Saudi Arabia>>>>

                    • 20 May 09:54, by Pakuai

                      French legions out of Central Africa republic (CAR), Chad, our cloned arabs of North Sudan, evil juus (so-called israelis), Bantus out of Nanyuki, Laikipia, Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia and get away with it, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. Eastern and jubaone fellows, the owners are right HERE>>>>

      • 20 May 08:12, by Pakuai

        WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT architects; the SECRET SOCIETIES of * llluminati, the Bilderberg group, the Bone socie9, ASHOKA society, the Rothschilds, Rockefeller and their subsidiary families to rule the WHOLE WORLD remotely through these SATELLITE groupings fellows. These SECRET SOCIETIES are pretty much very dangerous and they are SWORNED to a tight-lipped SECRECY idi

