 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 19 May 2019

Sudan’s military, opposition resume talks on power transfer Sunday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Freedom and Change forces and military council meet at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum on 27 April 2019 (ST photo)
May 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s transitional military junta on Saturday announced the resumption of negotiations with the opposition groups that led 4-month protests against the former regime on Sunday.

"The Transitional Council announces the resumption of negotiations with the Declaration of the Forces of Freedom and Change on Sunday, 14 Ramadan, 19 May 2019 at the Presidential Palace," the military media said in a brief statement.

During the first hours of Thursday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan the head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) suspended for 72-hours the discussions with the opposition forces over the power transition process. He required that the opposition removes roadblocks from the streets around the protest site outside the army headquarters.

The suspension also came after attempts by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to open the roads and attacks on protesters that killed 5 civilians and one army officer. The TMC denied the responsibility for the attacks and ordered an investigation.

On Monday and Tuesday, the two sides agreed that the duration of the transitional period will be for three years and that the parliament will be composed of 300 appointed lawmakers. Also, the technocrat government will be appointed by the opposition groups.

Opposition sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune the receipt of an invitation to resume negotiations on Sunday.

"The outstanding points can be resolved within one hour if the military showed seriousness and genuine desire to end the current state of political tension," the source said.

The upcoming round of talks is expected to discuss the proportions of representation in the sovereign council, which will include civilians and military alike.

Al-Burhan’s military council is under regional and international pressures to expedite the transfer of power.

In a meeting held in Washington on Friday, U.S. EU diplomats discussed was to ensure and support power handover to a civilian-led government. The meeting was also attended by the UN, African Union and IGAD officials.

For their part, U.S. lawmakers urged Trump Administration to press the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to not encourage the military council to keep power.

The two Gulf countries announced a $3 billion aid support to Sudan after the removal of the Islamist president Omer al-Bashir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denial 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.