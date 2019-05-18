 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 18 May 2019

Sudanese Islamists protest against power handover to civilians

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abdel Wahid Youssef speaks to his partisans outside the mosque in Jabra after Friday prayer on 17 May 2019
May 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An Islamist radical group led by Abdel Wahid Youssef in Khartoum voiced its rejection to any political understanding between the military council and the opposition forces of freedom and change.

The group organized protests in five mosques in Khartoum after Friday prayer to defend the Islamic laws and to voice their objection to any attempt to repeal it after the collapse of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The Support the Sharia and the Rule of Law, an extremist group, reiterated the peacefulness of their protests saying it would be limited to processions and speeches.

However, the videos posted by the protesters on the social media show the weak mobilization of the demonstrations.

Speaking to the demonstrators outside his mosque, Youssef said some members of the transitional military council are opposed to the deal with the freedom and change forces.

"There are people in the military junta who contacted us and they reject the agreement to hand over power," he said alluding to ongoing talks between the Council and the opposition groups over power handover.

He further said they plan to organize a protest to the Sudanese presidency on Saturday.

Two weeks ago the military council banned a protest he planned to organize.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denial 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.