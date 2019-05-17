 
 
 
Kiir calls to develop cooperation with Sudan

May 16, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir congratulated Sudanese people for the victory of their revolution and called to develop cooperation between the two countries.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir arrives in Khartoum on September 3, 2013 (AFP Ashraf Shazly)

Kiir made his remarks during a speech before the transitional parliament on Tuesday 14 May where he spoke about the ongoing implementation of the peace process and his government efforts to ensure its successful achievement.

" I want to congratulate the Sudanese people for their victory and to express our solidarity with them" adding that "The people and government of South Sudan fully support the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, democratic and secular nation".

He called to include the armed groups from Darfur, Kordofan and the Blue Nile in the transitional period stressing it provides an opportunity to achieve a comprehensive peace and to engender a new political dispensation in the country.

"The Republic of South Sudan, being a sisterly country offers to mediate among different actors to achieve a comprehensive peace in our sisterly country," he added.

The South Sudanese leader was referring to his offer to reconcile between the SPLM-N factions and to bring them to negotiate with Khartoum a lasting peace agreement.

Earlier this month, the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu declined the reunification of the group and thanked President Kiir for his efforts stressing it was an issue on the vision not a difference between persons.

However, Kiir said the prospect of a democratic transition in Sudan is anticipated in South Sudan with hopes of peaceful relations between the two countries.

"Our two sisterly nations can prosper in collaboration and cooperation and my government shall do its utmost to ensure lasting peace between them," he emphasized.

Kiir who was the Sudanese first vice-president before the independence had always thanked al-Bashir saying he agreed to proceed with South Sudan’s referendum for the independence in 2011.

Al-Bashir also helped Kiir during the negotiations on the revitalized peace agreement as he bridged the gaps between him and opposition leader Riek Machar.

(ST)

  • 17 May 09:15, by DumoMakuachdit

    It is dreadfully to congratulates those who have carried revolutionary to ousted person of your type, Kiir made a lots of shames to South Sudanese and country as a whole. Kiir must go if South Sudanese wants peaceful and democratic nation which will have development.

    • 17 May 14:29, by garrak1520

      Kiir departure is long time due, he is a shame not only to the people of South Sudan but for the entire continent of africa. Kiir dares to challenge the "redcardmovement" and 24hrs later to congratulate the people of Sudan, selfishness. As a failed leader, better to just get out from the big door rather than finishing like his master Bashir. Think harder!!!!!

      • 17 May 15:05, by jubaone

        garrak1520,
        The kiirminal is not going anywhere. What else can he do once deposed? With no formal education, no technical and oratory skills, no computer knowledge, surely, he will die. He may survive, if he invested in some real estate instead of buying cows or whisky. Perhaps he will be an advisor to IGAD or M7 on bush guerilla warfare 😅

  • 17 May 14:36, by garrak1520

    "The Republic of South Sudan, being a sisterly country offers to mediate among different actors to achieve a comprehensive peace in our sisterly country," How dare you to call for peace negotiation when you oppose peace in your country, shameful, behavior of a typical dictator .
    You can’t count on that army any longer, the army will turn their back on you very soon. Time is Up.

Comment on this article



