NAS rebels renew calls for inclusive peace talks in South Sudan

May 15, 2019 (JUBA) - The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) Wednesday renewed calls for an inclusive process instead of injunctions to join the revitalized peace agreement which it has refused to sign.

The non-signatory group which fights the South Sudanese army in the Equatoria region held several meetings with the IGAD mediation team but the latter refuses to open the agreement for negotiations. The mediators say ready to only discuss the modality of rejoining the R-ARCSS and the peace process.

Recently, the IGAD Council of Ministers endorsed the extension of the pre-transitional period for six months and called on the non-signatory groups to join the deal.

"The National Salvation Front believes that genuine peace can only be achieved through an inclusive negotiation process rather than calling on the none signatory parties to urgently join a peace agreement that does not address the root causes of the conflict in the country," said NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Manase regretted the regular "ultimatum, deadlines and veiled threats" the mediation issues to force them to join the revitalized peace agreement.

Also, he repeated their readiness to "engage in any genuinely peaceful political process that intends to address the root causes of the conflicts in South Sudan".

One of the issues that complicate progress in this regard that the mediation refused earlier his year to include in the peace process the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance, an umbrella gathering NAS and its allies of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) that rejected the peace agreement.

(ST)

  • 16 May 09:59, by Pakuai

    Here we go from SUDAN TRIBUNE again! Mr. Thomas Cirillo can simply haul his treasonous arse back to South Sudan before it is too late for him and his losers. By the way, did the traitor & a thief finished his loots? If the government of South Sudan agree to negotiate with that traitor & thief demand another so-called ’inclusive’ bullsh*t again, then the government is playing games with our country

    repondre message

    • 16 May 10:07, by South South

      Monkeys of NAS are still monkeys. I thought they have changed to be like human being.

      repondre message

      • 16 May 12:49, by The Rhino

        All three MTN stray dogs are shouting lout here!You vagrants always hide behind Bantu Museveni or IGAD for protection/’peace’,shit!Here’s the thing,if real peace is not renegotiated,war continues,period!NAS/PDM are here to stay.We’ll wage a fierce war for an independent Equatoria State,full stop!

        repondre message

        • 16 May 15:52, by Pakuai

          *And what three dogs* losers like you would run away from piece of trash?. By the way, we are going to occupy Uganda and Kenya. We are not equal with you fools, listen to this fools. *Your LRA (Lord Resistant Army)* was unleashed by your *Barack Hussein Obama* in 2014-2015, 7/07/2016, with our Riek Machar and his allies chap>>

          repondre message

          • 16 May 16:08, by Pakuai

            We are going to bomb you ’creeps’ to near *oblivion out of South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, South Africa, North Sudan, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, so-called israel, the UN, NGOs, Bantus and some of their creeps here in our region; once and for all---reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

            repondre message

        • 16 May 19:36, by jubaone

          Rhino,
          Phase 1 of our fight against these miscreants is-violence
          Phase 2 of our fight is non-violence. Here, we use all means to extricate ourselves from these low living savages. Never marry or let our girls marry them, dont entertain them as neigbhours, dont let your kids intimate their kids, avoid their associations, medical doctors, friends, services etc..There you are SAFE.

          repondre message

      • 16 May 19:08, by jubaone

        Uh..uh..tailless baboon,
        1. One must be such a low primate like a jienge to do this:https://radiotamazuj.org/en/news/article/mother-breastfeeds-orphaned-monkey-alongside-her-own-baby-in-kuajok.
        2. Shut up! and look at yourself in a mirror. With a little fur/hair on your skin and your protruding dentines, viola!we cant tell the difference.

        repondre message

      • 17 May 16:05, by Eastern

        South South,

        No! They are STILL monkeys. Your next concern?

        repondre message

    • 16 May 15:35, by Pakuai

      and our people, the losers have been asked by the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people to join their usual masters in our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan proxies of *Riek Machar, Lam Akol, their US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps in between fellows>>>

      repondre message

    • 16 May 15:38, by Pakuai

      and our people, the losers have been asked by the government of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people to join their usual masters in our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan proxies of *Riek Machar, Lam Akol, their US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps in between fellows*>>>

      repondre message

    • 16 May 19:14, by jubaone

      Pakuai,
      Ya aryan jienge! You dirty jienge-Bor coward, just go home and develop your Bor instead of living as a worthless refugee. Afterall, Bor has been at peace ever since, yet you miscreants are squatting in Nimule waiting for WFP handouts. Did you understand the NAS communique at all, jienge loser? You react b4 you think, cuz you are such a miserable lazy thinker.

      repondre message

    • 17 May 00:01, by jubaone

      Pakuai,
      Nowhere in this communique did NAS insinuate, nor implicitly suggest, that it is reneging from its position to join R-ARCISS. NAS is not any jienge rebel outfit that can shift its position at the convenience of IGAD or otherwise. NAS is principled and stands for real peace with federalism as its guiding manifesto. Read the article once more, jienge.

      repondre message

  • 16 May 11:36, by Kush Natives

    Confused elements are still trying to get in hopelessly without realizing that they diminish their refutation. Where are powers we have been hearing? Goons are regretting so early before 🌅! Take it or leave it from IGAD, you have done an enough damage to our beautiful country. Stay away ya waskaaniin!

    repondre message

    • 16 May 19:19, by jubaone

      Bush Native Nigga,
      We have "reputation" and NOT "refutation". This is "jienglish or jienglich" ya aryan jienge, kelib, wasaka. Learn to write proper English. Ya MTN, go home and develop your village and be made a minister in your shithole state. There, you can mess up like luak cows, who cares? Equatoria is for intelligent, hard working people not lazy fools, ya ibn-jellaba!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



