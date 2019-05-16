 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 May 2019

14 Sudanese wounded in new attack by armed forces

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese youth build barricades at the sit-in square outside the army headquarters in Khartoum on 29 April 2019 (ST photo)

May 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - At least 14 people were injured by the security forces which opened fire on dozens of demonstrators in a street leading to the sit-in area outside the Sudanese army headquarters on Wednesday.

Further, after the attack, the military council postponed a scheduled meeting between them and the forces of freedom and change to resolve the last sticking points to the handover of power to a civilian government.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the assailants who likely belong to the Rapid Support Forces (SRF) tried to remove the roadblocks from the Republic Street leading to the army headquarters.

The troops fired live ammunition on the protesters who objected to the attempt to open the road and remove the barriers.

The Sudanese Doctors’ Committee issued an urgent appeal to doctors to go to field clinics to treat the wounded.

Also, they published the names of 14 people some of them wounded by bullets and others beaten by the security forces.

The attack was the second in 24 hours. Eight protesters were killed on Tuesday night and at least 100 were wounded by assailants that the military council described as infiltrators.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.