14 Sudanese wounded in new attack by armed forces

May 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - At least 14 people were injured by the security forces which opened fire on dozens of demonstrators in a street leading to the sit-in area outside the Sudanese army headquarters on Wednesday.
Further, after the attack, the military council postponed a scheduled meeting between them and the forces of freedom and change to resolve the last sticking points to the handover of power to a civilian government.
Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the assailants who likely belong to the Rapid Support Forces (SRF) tried to remove the roadblocks from the Republic Street leading to the army headquarters.
The troops fired live ammunition on the protesters who objected to the attempt to open the road and remove the barriers.
The Sudanese Doctors’ Committee issued an urgent appeal to doctors to go to field clinics to treat the wounded.
Also, they published the names of 14 people some of them wounded by bullets and others beaten by the security forces.
The attack was the second in 24 hours. Eight protesters were killed on Tuesday night and at least 100 were wounded by assailants that the military council described as infiltrators.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)
Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)
The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)
MORE