 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 May 2019

Sudan’s junta declines to scrap death sentences on SPLM-N’s Agar and Arman

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Yasir Arman (file photo)
May 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s military council has declined to cancel death sentences for two leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) jeopardizing rebels’ plans to return to Sudan after the collapse of al-Bashir’s regime.

Last month, SPLM-N led by Malik Agar decided to dispatch a delegation headed by its deputy-chairman Yasir Arman to Khartoum.

The group said that the delegation will meet with its freedom and change allies and the Military Council to insist that the issues of war should be resolved in one package within the transitional arrangements.

According to reliable sources, the leadership of the military council has received contacts from regional leaders urging it to drop the death sentence against the Movement’s leaders and that Arman’s return to Khartoum would strengthen efforts to bring peace to Sudan during the interim period.

The sources confirmed that the military council is "disinclined to cancel the death sentences" and currently prefers to delay issuing such a decision.

The military council said they agreed with the freedom and changes forces to dedicate the first six months of the transitional period for peace talks with the rebel groups.

The government of freedom and change forces can cancel the politically motivated death sentence.

In March 2014, a Sudanese court in Sanjia, SennarState, issued a death sentence in absentia against Agar and Arman for their participation in a rebellion in Blue Nile State in September 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.