Sudan’s Hemetti, Chadian envoy discuss bilateral relations

May 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti" deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) reassured the Chadian ambassador to Khartoum that bilateral relations would not be affected by the regime change in Sudan.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

The meeting came days after a visit to Ndjamena by the chief of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Abubakar Demblab on 7 May where he conveyed a message to President Idriss Deby from TMC head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

According to a statement issued by the military media, Hemetti assured Ambassador Saleh Hamid Hgaira of the strength of relations between the two countries adding that it will not b affected by the change of regimes.

In press statements after the meeting, the ambassador said that the meeting dealt with the relations between the two countries and that the TMC deputy head briefed him about the situation in the country and the ongoing negotiations between the military council and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Hgaira said that Chad hopes for political stability in Sudan during the peaceful transition period and that it supports the people’s choice in the process of change.

He, also, pointed out that instability in Sudan will affect all neighbouring countries.

Sudan and Chad have a joint force deployed on the borders between the two countries and near their borders with troubled Libya.

Also, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Musa Faki, a Chadian diplomat, is tasked with reporting on the transition process to the Peace and Security Council which gave the TMC two months to hand over power to civilians.

(st)