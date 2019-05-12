 
 
 
Ex-SPLM official distances herself from 16 May protest movement in South Sudan

May 11, 2019 (JUBA) - Suzanne Jambo, former SPLM secretary for external relations distanced herself from a group of activists calling to launch protests for the removal of President Salva Kiir on 16 May.

Suzane Jambo, former SPLM secretary for external relations (File photo)

The development intervened when Jambo who is a member of the Movement has already diverged with the others about whether to target only Kiir alone or all the corrupt leaders from the ruling party and the opposition alike.

"Kiir Must Go! Represents and symbolizes all bad killer and corrupt leaders in all divides who should one day be held accountable for their wrongs," she wrote in a statement released on Saturday evening.

"However my colleagues in Red Card Movement are insistent that we only mention Kiir Must Go alone: as a woman leader I do not agree that one individual Kiir must go," she added.

"Unless the Red Card Movement accepts all these, I cannot be part of the Red Card Movement!".

According to the former SPLM official, all bad corrupt killer leaders must go, in government other political groups.

"From today 11th May, I cease to be part of the Red Card Movement due to our inability to agree on what the real objectives are as above stated".

The call for regime change through peaceful protests found positive echoes and acceptance among the South Sudanese youth inside the country and in the Diaspora after the removal of Sudan’s former president Omer al-Bashir last April.

However, growing voices- in Juba- call on the youth to not try to destabilize the fragile stability in the country after five years of civil war.

The government on the side deployed more troops in the capital to dissuade youth from taking to the street.

(ST)

  12 May 05:16, by Pakuai

    That bleached skin Ms. Susan Jambo isn’t awe inspiring our South Sudanese young women. However, it is not good a good idea to be telling women how to manage their own bodies and how they live their own lives. Bleaching bodies to look browner or white isn’t beautiful to be honest. Anyway back to topic, the police should find out the NGOs funding those youths who would to distribute our heroes day>>

    12 May 05:27, by Pakuai

      The 16th of May 1983, when our heroes challenged the criminals in Khartoum and selflessly sacrificed their own precious lives without salaries but to liberate our country and our people. Those fallen heroes would even bombed us the living than our enemies if they were to rise up from dead to day. We have put our liberation into disrepute. Yes, Kiir must go and so do many other traitors>>>

      12 May 05:36, by Pakuai

        who are worst than even Mr. Salva Kiir. Our traitors who always stab South Sudan and South Sudanese people at the back and go to our existential enemies for help. Those youths who want to disrupt our heroes day should instead organise their arses and work for stable South Sudan to inherit the country through elections. After all, youths are the ones fight battles and died in battles like flies>>

        12 May 05:58, by Pakuai

          in battle fields anyway and l think, my , Red army (Jesh El Amer) generation cannot be lectured by anyone about how real wars are fought, just like Black army (Jesh El Aswort) before them who took up arms in 1947 in Torit and Nzara in Anya nya one and Anya nya two and the SPLM/A in 1983. No one wants more choas fellows. Any piece of bullsh*t who would vwant to bring that rubbish being played>>>

          12 May 06:09, by Pakuai

            in our cloned so-called arab North Sudan by anarchists on the disguise of revolution. What revolution?.Those losers are being played by foreign powers and now, their foreign project has been stifled by the army they thought could spur up their anarchism. We keep telling our lowly informed South Sudanese that our country and our people are covered by the evils in the US, the devil infested lsland>>

            12 May 06:23, by Pakuai

              of England, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Kenya. Abesh (so-called ethiopia), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps in between. The evils even swear that there cannot be *North Sudan and their own livelihoods* without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people>>>

              12 May 06:42, by Pakuai

                But the evils are going to bombed to near oblivion out of our country, North Sudan and whole of Africa anyway by a way of War. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Our country and our been sabotaged by our enemies we hate to death. Our enemies covet our country and our people not because they like lowly informed Nuers, Dinkas/Jiengs or Barias, they just like our country & our people because of some>>>

                12 May 07:11, by Pakuai

                  of our traitors, foreign puppets/stooges who have sold themselves and their own souls and ladies who believe in magic and superstitions and who think, they can just camp in Juba, here Bor, Akoba, Anasir, Mingkaman (Guol Yar Atongdit), Malakal, Bentiu, Wau Acholdit or Aburoc and hope they Would always be ’fed free’ UN rations and then complaint day & night about lack of enough food>>>

                12 May 07:13, by Pakuai

                  of our traitors, foreign puppets/stooges who have sold themselves and their own souls and ladies who believe in magic and superstitions and who think, they can just camp in Juba, here Bor, Akoba, Anasir, Mingkaman (Guol Yar Atongdit), Malakal, Bentiu, Wau Acholdit or Aburoc and hope they Would always be ’fed free’ UN rations and then complaint day & night about lack of enough food>>>

    14 May 06:55, by Joyuma John

      salva kiir must go, is a pretext of Jieng(Dinka) must go and this objective the mind the mind of RCM, will make Red card movement(RCM) idea as a big white elephant.

  12 May 05:17, by Pakuai

    That bleached skin Ms. Susan Jambo isn’t awe inspiring our South Sudanese young women. However, it is not good a good idea to be telling women how to manage their own bodies and how they live their own lives. Bleaching bodies to look browner or white isn’t beautiful to be honest. Anyway back to topic, the police should find out the NGOs funding those youths who would to distribute our heroes day>>

    12 May 06:38, by Games

      Boys and Girls, I am back after a long absence from the Sudan tribute... Anyway I may have or not agreed with Red Card Moments for them to ousted Salva Kiir from the chair peacefully. Salva Kiir haa to be chased through military. Those youth will die for nothing and they probably may not
      ousted the chairman

  12 May 06:46, by Games

    Pakuai
    When are you going to stop supporting this idiots President?
    Stops taking everythings in the tribal aspectives. Salva Kiir is uncure disease in South Sudan. He has to go and also advising you to go back home visit your village in the rural area and see how they are surviving under Salva Kiir Rules

    12 May 08:01, by Pakuai

      "advising me to go in your own village in rural areas"?!!! What do you smoke troll? I am here in my home town if Bor, Jonglei state. By the way, Games, Mr. Eastern, jubaonee and other bunch of foreign trolls who have been ’imposing themselves all along as online trolls’ after our serial traitrors and foreign puppets/stooges’

    12 May 08:02, by Pakuai

      "advising me to go in your own village in rural areas"?!!! What do you smoke troll? I am here in my home town if Bor, Jonglei state. By the way, Games, Mr. Eastern, jubaonee and other bunch of foreign trolls who have been ’imposing themselves all along as online trolls’ after our serial traitrors and foreign puppets/stooges’

      12 May 09:26, by Games

        I was just passed through Bortown couples days ago and many I had made and talked with were don’t seems to be same page with you. The majority of real smart Dinka Bor are hating Salva Kiir for life. But I don’t belief if you are really from Bor

        12 May 10:08, by Malakal county Simon

          No single compelling point to distanced herself except, she is just bribed to keep quite!! Kiir must go, meant all cohorts who are benefiting through him also must go.. How can’t you apprehend a simple quote!!

          12 May 10:12, by Malakal county Simon

            No single compelling point to distance herself except, she is just bribed to keep quite.. Kiir must go, meant all cohorts who are benefiting through him also must go.. How can’t you apprehend a simple quote??

            12 May 12:50, by jubaone

              This jienge kiirminal must go, b4 the wrath of SS youth is unleashed on him and his cohorts. This RCM may turn to be worse than the French Revolution of 1789-99. All criminals that have sucked our blood and sweat must be paraded naked and chained as slaves in public. All looted assets confiscated. We know them, where they hide the stolen monies, their families. Tooth4tooth, eye4eye.

              13 May 08:19, by anti-anti

                YA JAMMA, TELL THIS SISTER IF SHE IS REALLY MEANING WHAT SHE SAID THAT THE CORRUPTED AND KILLER MUST GO, THAT SHE WANT KIIR ONLY TO GO, WHAT ABOUT PHD HOLDER, MR. CLEAN RIAK MACHAR TENY, SECOND, IF THE YOUTH ARE GOING TO BE KILLED WILL SHE NOT BE THE KILLER ??

              13 May 13:10, by The Rhino

                Jubaone,

                I personally encourage the youths to turn out and come for demonstrations big and in huge numbers.They must come out from every corner of the country and face Goliath Kiir and his corrupt murderers head-on!See South Sudanese at this point have nothing to lose,they can either choose to live,always intimidated under oppressive dictatorial Kiir’s regime and die or say NO,we have suffered...

                13 May 13:21, by The Rhino

                  Jubaone,

                  ..enough,lost too many lives,we deserve better,we can’t take Kiir’s shit no more.We the youths/majority deserve better leadership and country.Its time for CHANGE! Its always been the POWER of the people that drives power itself in the right direction/democracy.The youths must utterly reject to live in fear and terror of the foul regime.Therefore demonstrate big, strong and peacefully!

                  13 May 14:09, by jubaone

                    Rhino,
                    In principle, I understand your opinion. But we have true lessons where we have put our lives in the frontlines only to be hijacked by cowardly Jienges.
                    1. 1955-72: Equatorians fought in the end jienges came in as if they fought.
                    2. Around 1994-96, SPLA was nearly defeated and Dr. Garang almost quit the movement. Equatorians came in and help sweep mundukurus out.

                    13 May 14:15, by jubaone

                      During integration, jienges brought in criminals, street thugs and promoted to senior ranks.
                      3. In Jan 2011, Equatorians were fooled to go for referendum, in the end jienges are running SS like a cattle camp.
                      4. Now with RCM, they want us in ? No. We are for rebellion. Our position is clear, jienges out of Equatoria! No compromise.

                      13 May 19:49, by The Rhino

                        Jubaone,

                        I totally agree here!Especially we Equatorians who sacrificed too much for stability and crucial focus,gained less and little.The point here is our GUNs must remain in intact by any means necessary.NAS must keep the GUNs come death and I swear to that!!(drought company IGAD can go to hell)!At the same time tribal Kiir and his corrupt system must be challenged and confronted using every..

                        13 May 19:55, by The Rhino

                          Jubaone,

                          ..democratic tool available.As long as Kiir and his people are in cozy mood in power, the rest will keep on suffering.I hate to see Equatorians suffer endlessly in their own territories let alone other marginalized tribes.Kiir must be constantly engaged and squeezed upon by booth bullets and democratic gadgets!

                13 May 15:27, by South South

                  The Rhino,

                  Just forget anything called "youth protests" in South Sudan. Majority of young people are with government. Anyone who will attempt to come out and challenges our government in Juba is a member of NAS and they will smell the bitterness of power. We don’t play games with traitors.

                  13 May 17:10, by jubaone

                    Direct your warning to Aryan jienges. Equatorians have already a clear position. Only fools would confront armed jienges. Intelligent people pick up a gun and go for a showdown. That simple. Jienges don’t understand the difference between civic and peaceful demonstration, sit-in or picketing. So why waste time. Join NAS or IO and chase a jienge with a gun. Period.

                  13 May 20:01, by The Rhino

                    South South,

                    Change your alias to a ’Stinky Skunk’ you stinky skunk!..No fucking jienge bastard can threaten a truest Equatorian in his own house!You damned muraheel/en don’t belong to Equatoria.We’ll use all means possible to drive you out and back to where you came from.Equatoria is for Equatorians!Juba must burn, peacefully or with GUN powder!

                  15 May 09:34, by Eastern

                    South South,

                    Dinka youths are being used as firewood by the regime in Juba and that does not mean the "majority" of the youths are with the regime. Check your facts!

                    15 May 11:36, by jubaone

                      Eastern, Rhino
                      Equatorians shouldnt even bother themselves. In the end, the RCM will claim, it was the work of aryan jienges only. Equatorians are only interested in Equatoria, what happens elsewhere in SS has no value and relevance to us. We should be focused on how politically or otherwise do we bust these micreants out of Equatoria.

                      15 May 20:21, by The Rhino

                        Jubaone,

                        I’m glad to confirm, that yes today there are extremely hot ones in Equatoria where fucking jienges aren’t welcomed,..step their lazy feet on or squat around.This must remain so forever!We advise our girls and women also to stay away from them,..see one, kill one, use every tool available to accomplish this mission and you will thank me tomorrow!We the real Equatorians have learnt our...

                        15 May 20:31, by The Rhino

                          Jubaone,

                          ..lessons and we’ll never forget what fucking jienges have perpetrated against our defenseless people in Equatoria.We know all their foul tricks and backstabbings.Therefore NAS/PDM must constantly remain vigilant,..keep the GUNs intact and protect their territories,properties and most importantly their beloved people,in peace times or war times, full stop!

                          15 May 20:51, by The Rhino

                            Jubaone,

                            ...extremely hot ZONES in Equatoria!

                            15 May 22:38, by The Rhino

                              BREAKING!!!

                              JCE(Jieng Council of Elders) since 2011 reportedly recruited massively young jienge tribesmen/members to their own evil club and saturated these to all military and social ’institutions’ across South Sudan and outside the country!This is chilling and troubling to discover.We are meticulously digging deep to the real shit,stay tuned!

  19 May 17:34, by Ram mi Raan

    Protest won’t change anything in South Sudan, unless we use our logic and see things in our own capacity by talking in one voice. supporting the Regime in Juba, IO or NAS by the pretext of being either a Dinkar,Nuer or Equatorian is a wrong thing for the country

