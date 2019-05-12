 
 
 
Sudan opposition calls for swift deal over power transfer

Transitional Military Council leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
May 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition Freedom and Change forces denounced the slow pace of talks over the transitional authority and called for a swift agreement with the military council.

The military council and the opposition groups failed to reach a deal on the power transfer as the army insists that they should oversee Sudan’s transition and have the upper hand on the process despite regional and international pressures.

The council last week rejected a constitutional document drafted by the freedom and change groups and threatened they would hold early election in Sudan.

In a statement released Saturday, the opposition forces said they received a call from the military to resume discussions.

"We have informed them that the old approach is not consistent with the demands of the Sudanese people for salvation and to lead the revolution for its goals as quickly as required," said the opposition coalition in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said they decided to send a written response, they have determined the stumbling points on which they want decisive talks, and to conclude discussions within 72 hours no more.

The opposition also decided to continue popular protests and escalate pressure on the military council saying they are the "only guarantee for achieving the objectives of the revolution".

The forces of the Freedom and Change Declaration had to hold a press conference Saturday to develop their strategy for the upcoming period but they cancelled it saying it would be held ulteriorly without details.

Mohamed Nagi al-Asam, the Sudanese Professionals Association spokesperson and the iconic leader of 19 December Revolution on Friday said in a discussion with some sit-inners they have decided to escalate protests against the military council until reaching civil disobedience to force them to leave.

However, he disapproved calls for the formation of a revolutionary government for the time being saying that these measures would for armed confrontation with the military, a matter they are keen to avoid.

(ST)

