SPLM-N Agar advance-delegation returns to Sudan



May 11, 2016 (KHARTOUM) - An advance delegation of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) arrived on Saturday to Khartoum for the first time after the eruption of war in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states in 2011.

The advance team which is led by the Movement’s spokesperson Mubarak Ardol will prepare for the arrival of a delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman, Yasir Arman, and Secretary General Ismail Jalab.

No date has been yet determined by but Ardol told Sudan Tribune that "it’s imminent".

The spokesperson of the rebel group which has no peace agreement with the former of the transitional government also said they did not face any difficulties in term of security measure when the landed at Khartoum airport.

"However, they just said we cannot hold a press conference at the airport as we moved to the sit-in out the army headquarters where we held a press conference," Ardol further said.

The SPLM-N Agar last week decided to dispatch a delegation to Khartoum saying they want the issue of peace to be prioritized during the transitional period together with, democracy, fairness and equal citizenship.

"We have come to Khartoum for a just peace and to end the wars in our country by addressing their roots. We will put the issue of war as a top priority. Without resolving the issue of war, we will not build an effective democratic system and we will not provide peace, food and citizenship that our people deserve," said Ardol in a statement issued from Khartoum.

He expressed hope that their arrival will contribute to free all the prisoners of war from all the armed groups including Nimr Abdel Rahman, Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement - the Transitional Council and all the fighters from the other groups.

"We will put the issues of opening humanitarian corridors for civilians in the conflict zones and the return of displaced people and refugees as a matter of concern to all Sudanese," he stressed.

The SPLM-N Agar is part of the opposition Freedom and Change forces that toppled the regime of ousted President Omer al-Bashir after over four-month protests across Sudan.

Political commentators and opposition forces welcomed the return of the SPLM-N Agar to Khartoum and called on the other groups to return to the country after the fall of al-Bashir’s regime.

