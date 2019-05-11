UN urges Sudanese stakeholders to ensure civilian-led transition

May 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General called on the Sudanese military council and opposition group to negotiate a deal ensuring power transition to civilian rule in the east African country.

Nicholas Haysom, UN chief Special Adviser for Sudan is visiting Sudan for talks with the military council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change groups over power transfer to civilians.

He works in close coordination "with and in full support of" the African Union’s efforts to facilitate a consensual and civilian-led transition.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Thursday told reporters that the United Nations urges the Sudanese stakeholders to hold inclusive discussions to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, good governance and development".

"We call upon all concerned to resolve to work together to ensure a peaceful transition and sustainable peace throughout Sudan," he stressed.

On Wednesday Haysom held a meeting with Shams al-Din Kabbashi, spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and a member of its Political Committee.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently appointed him as Special Adviser on Sudan to support the efforts of the African Union to reach a successful, power transfer to civilians after the military takeover in Sudan.

(ST)