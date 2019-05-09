 
 
 
SPLA-IO denies accusations of troops recruitment in South Sudan

May 9, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO denied reports about troops recruitment carried by its military top commanders saying it was part of a propaganda campaign aiming to tarnish its military leadership.

The peace partner was reacting to claims that Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, the SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff who is believed to be in Biel State and Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, the Deputy Chief of General Staff for operations are mobilizing and recruiting forces into the SPLA IO ranks and file.

The revitalized peace agreement bans the recruitment of soldiers and training of late recruits which are seen as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Lam Paul Gabriel SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson in a statement released on Thursday strongly dismissed the allegation directed against the group’s military leadership and called to develop mutual trust pointing to the joint effort with the government army to build peace.

"The SPLA-IO therefore, calls for trust and confidence in each other especially at the leadership level for the smooth implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangement and the R-ARCSS in general," he stressed.

Gabriel said that the SPLA-IO is working to vacate civilians centres and moving troops to the Cantonment sites.

"This is what has been misunderstood as recruitment," he stressed.

In addition, Gabriel said that James Koang Chuol Ranley, the Deputy of Chief of General Staff for Administration and Finance is in Juba heading delegations of the senior SPLA-IO security team for the implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangement".

Speaking at the meeting of the board of the ceasefire monitoring body in Juba on Thursday, Desta Abiche Ageno CTSAMVM head mentioned the genuine commitment of the peace partners to the ceasefire agreement except in central and western Equatoria where clashes have continued with rebel forces loyal to General Thomas Cirillo.

Due to the parties’ failure to implement key pre-transitional arrangements during the past six months, they agreed last week to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional six months.

The formation of the unified army is considered the most important operation that the signatories have to more excuse to delay as Juba pledged to provide $100 million to finalize this costly operation.

The parties, for the time being, identified the troop cantonment sites but the act of cantonment has not started yet.

(ST)

  • 10 May 04:02, by Malakal county Simon

    Touring and disseminating information regarding peace, is not a mobilisation!! Unwanted president Kiir just did that recently by touring El-Bhar-Ghazel, should we call that a troop mobilisation too?? Both IO and Kiir government need to distance themselves from anti-peace and war mongers who continuously creating unfound baseless allegations if they really committed to implement this peace!!

  • 10 May 08:33, by Pakuai

    And who are those so-called SPLA-IO going to come and fight, SSPDF? Good luck to them and their sponsors. There is nothing called SPLA-IO in the first place idiots. Mr. Riek Machar and goons formed his own ’Resistant movement’ after his usual lust for power took over him and his allies made a coup in Juba in 2014>>>

    • 10 May 08:47, by Pakuai

      Mr. Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai, Alfred Ladies Gore and bunch of other traitors *were advised here in Bor* by their handlers (backers) from the US, the UK, their UN (UNIMISS) to stop using the name *resistant movement*, but to use the SPLA-IO for them to have a relevant in South Sudan and to be supported by the US, the UK, the UN, NGOs and their allies>>>

      • 10 May 08:57, by Pakuai

        And Mr. Riek Machar and allies were asked by the US, the UK their UN, NGOs and some of their creeps here in our region to go to Adis Ababa to negotiate with Mr. Salva Kiir South Sudan’s government. This was done by the US, the UK, the UN their NGOs and even here in Africa and our IGAD countries to *safe face* on their failed coup attempt>>>

        • 10 May 09:08, by Pakuai

          Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and other pieces of rubbish went and be controlled by their criminals in the then so-called IGAD-plus in the hotels, bars and bothels of Adis Ababa. Countries like Nigeria, Chad, South Africa, Rwanda and the US, the UK, the UN and the NGOs were included in the South Sudan’s negotiations----these countries have nothing to do with Mr. Riek Machar>>>

          • 10 May 09:22, by Pakuai

            and his allies, they just wanted to use Mr. Riek Machar and his foolish allies are their pawns to play games with South Sudan and South Sudanese people, since Mr. Riek Machar has been known as unstable man and Nuer tribe people who believe in superstitions and rubbish. Mr. Riek Machar and his lawless Nuers are even called the ones who own our Gambella region>>

            • 10 May 09:31, by Pakuai

              Our ’Nuer ke Nyantoc’ only owns, Itang, Pilpam and Tharpam. Our Gambella region is Anyuak country. To cut the story short losers, we are going to bomb you to near oblivion out if North, Saudi Arabia, so-called israel, South Africa and Kenya, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.

      • 10 May 14:38, by garrak1520

        Kiir is finding reasons to extend his time in office. Time is up. Youth must get these leeches out of office. South Sudanese especially the youth must enjoy the freedom their parents and grand parents fought for almost 50 years.

        • 15 May 13:27, by Wutnuer

          I wish the pending protest won’t be just for one day because one day won’t justify how desperate and tiring the situation at the hands of these thuggish and evil regimes has been for the citizens of South Sudan. There are many kills rat. I encourage every group I’d come out and join the Youth. we better kill broad daylight rather hid kill in cold blood as the regime has been doing. #KirMustGo

