UN envoy for Sudan meets transitional council



May 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Shams al-Din Kabbashi, spokesperson of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and a member of its Political Committee Wednesday met with the UN Special Adviser on Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently appointed Haysom as Special Adviser on Sudan to support the efforts of the African Union to reach a successful, power transfer to civilians after the military takeover in the east African country.

Speaking after the meeting the international official said that the meeting dealt with the current political situation in Sudan and ways to move to a democratic regime.

"The United Nations supported the efforts of the African Union to help the Sudanese to reach a political agreement and find long-term solutions to the economic problems suffered by Sudan with the participation of the international community," he said.

The African Union Peace and Security has given Sudanese military two months to hand over power to civilians. However, opposition groups accuse them of working to keep power and refusing to hold serious discussions on power transfer.

On the same day, the head of the military council received the African Union Special Envoy for Sudan Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt to discuss the Council efforts to transfer power to civilians as he has to brief the Peace and Security Council next week.

(ST)