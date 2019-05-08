 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 May 2019

SPLM-N Agar warns against ignoring issues of peace

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar warned against ignoring the issues of war and peace during the current stage, saying that this has implications for the future of change in the country.

JPEG - 15 kb
Children in South Kordofan’s town of Kauda take cover from a passing Antonov in a makeshift bomb shelter in 2012 (Photo: Peter Moszynski)

Despite the cessation of hostilities in Darfur, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, no peace agreement was sealed between the government and armed groups to settle the conflict there.

Also, after the fall of al-Bashir’s régime, the focus remains on the power transfer to civilians as the military council wants to have their say in everything while the opposition forces call for a limited role to the army.

"The issues of war and peace do not find the attention they deserve, which is detrimental to the future of the revolution and change," Arman in statements to Sudan Tribune.

He pointed out that negotiations over power transfer with the military council as important as they are should not obscure the urgent measures to stop the counterrevolution, which tries to create a climate to disrupt the forces of revolution.

"We need more clarity and unity and to deal in time with (urgent) tasks," said armed.

Among the key tasks that need urgent decisions, he pointed to the security apparatus saying it should be reformed to become an intelligence agency as it was the case in the 2005 constitution before to be amended. Also, stopping the use of government media against the revolution, reinstating those who have been dismissed for political reasons and to putting the issue of peace at the top of our priorities.

He cautioned that ignoring those issues detract from the achievement of democracy.

"when you try again what you have already experimented you feel remorse. The current revolution is an invaluable opportunity for the resettlement of democracy and peace together," he stressed.

Arman pointed out that the strategic goal of the revolution is the establishment of a civil democratic state based on citizenship without discrimination, and without that, we will not solve the problems that have faced Sudan since its independence.

"Therefore, the strategy of the revolutionary forces to establish a democratic state must not be absent in the performance of our daily duties and in the programs of the transitional period," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)

Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)

The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.