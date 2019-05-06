 
 
 
African Union to discuss power transfer in Sudan within 2 weeks

African Union Envoy to Sudan EL-hacen Lebatt (R) listens to UNAMID head Jeremiah Mamabolo on 5 May 2019 (Photo UNAMID)

May 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Peace and Security Council (PSC) will discuss a report on the course of the power transfer process in Sudan within two weeks, said the African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

The PSC recently decided to give the military council, which took power in Sudan after the ouster of President Omer al-Bashir, 60 days to hand over power to a civilian body, as the regional body provides to immediately suspend the membership of any African state if the army comes to power through a coup d’état.

The newly appointed African Special Envoy, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, held a press conference in Khartoum to brief reporters about the outcome of his meetings with Sudanese government officials and UNAMID head as well as foreign diplomats in the Sudanese capital.

"The situation of Sudan, despite its specificity, will be measured in accordance with the principles and provisions of the African Union," Lebatt told reporters in Khartoum on Monday in a press conference with the participation of U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Khartoum Stephen Koutsis and representatives of the United Nations and the European Union.

The envoy recalled that the Peace and Security Council gave has requested the AU chairperson to report to the Council every three weeks on the progress made in the power transfer process in Sudan.

"There were two weeks left before to make a report, study it and take appropriate measures."

The Peace and Security Council stressed in its decision of 30 April that the Sudanese Military and the opposition groups "should finalize all transitional arrangements, including modalities, duration and priorities of the transition, as well as legislative and judicial structures, that will lead to the restoration of constitutional order".

The Council which extended the initial 15 days to 60 days, said this "final extension" is granted to enable the putting in place of a civilian-led Transitional Authority.

The Mauritanian diplomat pointed out that the African Union encourages the ongoing consultations between the military junta and the forces of the "Declaration of Freedom and Change" to reach a civilian government, but expressed concern about the difficulties facing the process.

"I have my reasons to be optimistic, but optimism does not negate obstacles and difficulties," he said.

However, he underscored that the parties have no choice but to reach and implement an agreement providing to transfer power to civilians.

The U.S and European Union countries say they back the African Union decision and vowed to normalize relations with Sudan once there is a power transfer to civilian rule.

(ST)

  • 7 May 03:12, by Pakuai

    If l were to be the head of our cloned so-called arab North Sudan military, l can simply tell AU clowns to go and f-ck themselves with their threats. But anyway, the North Sudan military knows the game and so does Mr. Omar Hassan El Bashir and the AU----they are playing ’a trope’>>>

    • 7 May 03:23, by Pakuai

      Even our serial South Sudan’s traitors and foreign puppets/stooges of Mr. Riek Machar & Lam Akol in Khartoum are playing the same ’trope characters’, our other South Sudanese losers like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo and some recent new recruits into aimless armed rebellion business are playing along. Our empty headed cow, Salva Kiir Mayardit is also nodding along>>>

    • 7 May 03:33, by Pakuai

      But honest question is, what did the AU did in 2011 when the US, France and the UK bombed Libya as mercenaries and were paid by the gulf Arab states? Again, what is the AU doing in Libya now, the same 2011 movie is replayed, but in different setting? When it comes to South Sudan’s small issues then every piece of trash in the AU, here in our IGAD countries and some criminals in the US, the UK>>>>

      • 7 May 03:42, by Pakuai

        their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between, they always treat South Sudan like South Sudan just came to Africa from another planet in 2011?!! That South Sudan is the "world youngest nation"? Who says? Anyway, let the African Union (AU) and their cloned so-called arab North Sudan play their damn trope, and keep it there>>>

        • 7 May 04:26, by Pakuai

          in North Sudan, we are going to take back our country anyyway. It is good that our ’South Sudanese’ were not ensnared into evil devil infested lsland of England who always claim to be superior’ to the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan dirty intrigues were not *dance for here in South Sudan*>>>

          • 7 May 04:44, by Pakuai

            Some criminals in the AU and here in our own region often ’bully South Sudan and South Sudanese people’ *with their so-called African and regional integration*. What damned Africa and regional integration idiots?. Lowly Bantus, Nigerians, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their evil juus (Israelis) and Indians have stepped on the wrong people feet— us>>>

        • 7 May 04:28, by Pakuai

          in North Sudan, we are going to take back our country anyyway. It is good that our ’South Sudanese’ were not ensnared into evil devil infested lsland of England who always claim to be superior’ to the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan dirty intrigues were not *dance for here in South Sudan*>>>

          • 7 May 05:57, by Pakuai

            Reasons pure HATRED and RACISM, some criminals like Mr. Riek Machar, his foreign puppets/stooges allies and their foreign masters with their so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT here in South Sudan. That South Sudan, would be used as *next Geopolitical war fare*?, Good luck with that fellows, that is not going to happen even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>

            • 7 May 09:32, by Eastern

              Why would a deranged villager even fathom the idea of South Sudan, a barely known entity, to mean anything in the Geopolitical scene...?! Nobody cares about South Sudan, all that the so-called allies of South Sudan care about is the resources that lay therein: market for produce, oil, etc. South Sudan under Kiir is a basket case!

sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

