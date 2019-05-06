 
 
 
Monday 6 May 2019

Military council to give its position on Sudan’s transitional institutions Monday

TMC spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabashi (Photo SUNA)
May 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) — The Transitional Military Council will give its response about the structures of the transitional institutions proposed by the freedom and change forces.

Last week the opposition handed over a document including its vision for the transitional institutions including the role and powers of the sovereignty council which the two sides claim its leadership.

The military council spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi briefed reporters on Sunday about the ongoing discussions between the military and the opposition Freedom and Change groups over the power transfer process.

His briefing came among reports about a dispute among the opposition groups over a proposal made by Sudanese mediators about the composition of the sovereignty council to narrow the gaps between them and the opposition.

But Kabbashi denied having received any proposal on this respect from the mediation pointing they still considering the paper proposed by the freedom and change on the role and powers of the transitional institutions.

Further, he told reporters that the military council would deliver its response on this document to the opposition on Monday.

Also, he stressed that they remain committed to the power handover process and optimist about overcoming the current divergences with the opposition groups.

"We are optimistic about reaching a quick solution," he said adding the two parties keep showing positive spirit.

Last week, when two sides diverged over the sovereignty council, the opposition groups suggested to stop talks on the issue and to agree first on its role and powers.

However, a proposal made by a mediation sparked a debate among the opposition groups as some accused other of accepting that the head of the military council chairs the sovereignty council.

(ST)

