South Sudan transitional period delayed for 6 months

South Sudan peace partners meet in Addis Ababa to discuss extension of pre-transitional period on 2-3 May 2019 (IGAD photo)
May 3, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese peace partners Friday have agreed to postpone the launch of the transitional period for six months to complete the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks.

Also, Juba pledged to provide one hundred million dollars for the implementation of the pending tasks.

Delegations representing the five signatories of the revitalized peace agreement met on 2-3 May in Addis Ababa to discuss the status of the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks and challenges obstructing the process.

"The Parties observed that key Pre-Transitional tasks that are critical for the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity such as the cantonment, screening, training, unification and deployment of forces and the determination of the number and boundaries of state are pending," said the IGAD in a statement released after the end of the meeting.

Therefore, the parties decided to extend the pre-transitional period for six months from 12th of May 2019.

Also, the meeting recommended that the IGAD special envoy and RJMEC "convene a workshop for all the security mechanisms to develop a clear roadmap and implementation schedules for the pending tasks and pending tasks and commits to abide by the roadmap".

Due to the flagrant delay in the implementation process, there was an agreement by the parties on the need to extend the pre-transitional period. However, there was a difference over the time needed for the extension.

The SSOA spokesperson Stephen Lual Ngor told Sudan Tribune from Addis that the filed a proposal to limit the extension for three months saying it would be enough if the needed money is available.

However, the IGAD officials worked to convince the parties that a six-month extension is reasonable to achieve the key tasks of the pre-transitional period.

The agreement document signed by the Parties will now be submitted to the IGAD Council of Ministers in a meeting that will be held in Juba on 7-8 May.

$ 100M FOR KEY TASKS

During the meeting, the South Sudanese government has pledged to provide 100 million US dollar to ensure the costly implementation of the security arrangements particularly the armies reunification process.

Also, it was disclosed that the government already disbursed ten million dollars during the past six months.

The parties called on the international community to support the implementation of the R-ARCSS, including by mobilizing the requisite resources.

The meeting also addressed a special message to the IGAD countries which showed less interest in the follow-up of the South Sudan peace implementation process.

They called on the "IGAD Heads of State and Government to convene regular face-to-face meetings of the top leadership of the Parties to the R-ARCSS to review progress towards implementation".

In addition, they urged the "IGAD to engage the partners and friends of South Sudan to secure their full support to the effective implementation of the R-ARCSS, including by regularly convening the RJMEC Partners Forum, to discuss funding and other support to the implementation of the Agreement".

(ST)

  • 4 May 03:27, by Malakal county Simon

    Thanks to all parties for accepting 6 months extension!! May the government use the oil money to fund their own peace?? We shall see....

    • 4 May 09:27, by jubaone

      Nothing will change even after 6 months as long as this nus jellaba Taban Gai is still part of this monkey 🐵 circus. As a former IO kingpin, he knew both Samuel Dong and Aggrey Idri so well. After backstabbing Riek, he wanted to strengthen his bootlicking activities by masterminding the kidnapping and brutal killing of the 2. May the spirits of the dead haunt this jellaba leftover.

      • 4 May 10:53, by Pakuai

        jubaonee,
        If there were not to be lack of serious South Sudanese who know what politics really is, then some serial traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol and others shouldn’t be allowed to hold South Sudan and South Sudanese people hostage with their inflated egos to rule South Sudan at all costs however they have been proven big times to be nothing, but bunch of losers with nothing to South Sudan>>

        • 4 May 11:02, by Pakuai

          How many times has Mr. Riek Machar back stabbed South Sudan & and South Sudanese people and joined our enemies? Now the same Riek Machar & Lam Akol are back in Khartoum & are being used as bargaining chips by people with their sinister interests over South Sudan & South Sudanese people and for goodness sake’ these traitors are called PhD>>>

          • 4 May 11:12, by Pakuai

            doctors? My arse, PhD doctors who think NV and behave like primary school kids. Primary school children are even smarter than those traitors. I personally respect Mr. Taban Deng Hai, however he was one of the architect of 2013 foiled coup attempt. But he later went & realised ’what was being done in Adis Ababa’ was not in the interest of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people>>>

            • 4 May 11:21, by Pakuai

              But for the interest of foreign powers. And Mr. Taban Deng Hai & others who blindedly followed Mr. Riek Machar recalibrated their stand with Riek Machar after he returned to Juba in 2015. Mr. Taban Deng Hai & others flexibility is good for South Sudan & South Sudanese people. In negotiations, you can always get what you want 100%>>>

              • 4 May 11:31, by Pakuai

                I mean, you can’t always 100% get what you in negotiations as in politics, unless you are boneheaded like Mr. Riek Machar and bunch of other sellouts foreign puppets/stooges. Mr. Riek Machar and his allies know they are negotiating on a terrible weak positions, but their foreign masters from the US, the UK, the UN, NGOs and some creeps here in the AU and the IGAD countries>>>

      • 4 May 22:25, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,

        Good,good,good!About a year ago or so,we precisely revealed the illegal kidnaping of our courageous free speaking Aggrey Idri/Samuel Dong and their subsequent brutal killing by NSS shortly thereafter,..but nobody paid close attention,SAD!As for the formation of the new T-government,..jienges are pouring in huge sum of money to keep the status quo stationed!...NAS must keep their GUNs!

  • 4 May 11:41, by Pakuai

    who think their so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government would be started here in South Sudan or possible re-unification of South with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’ the evils we hate to death. And this is because those creeps think, there cannot be North Sudan without South Sudan and also their livelihoods and their influence over South Sudan & South Sudanese people>>>

    • 4 May 11:53, by Pakuai

      The US the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their gulf Arab states, their evil juus (so-called israel) and some of their creeps here in between like Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, former Abeshas (so-called ethiopia) prime Minister, former Tanzanian president, former Nigerian president on the payroll of gulf Arab states and their white masters often used the so-called African>>>

      • 4 May 12:04, by Pakuai

        and ’regional integration’ nonsense. And these creeps think, they can do their damned so-called African or regional integration over the back of South Sudan? I don’t what know do these creeps smoke really? That losers like Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and North Sudan can be used as blackmails or stand over countries by the US,>>>

        • 4 May 12:15, by Pakuai

          the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states paymasters and their some of their creeps here in Africa. By the way, South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never ever damn will, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and the evils will see>>>

          • 4 May 12:25, by Pakuai

            how much we treat our enemies. They breed like rabbits/pigs in Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda or Rwanda, and the criminals think, they can be welcomed into countries like South Sudan with their so-called ’Africa or regional integration’ piece of sh*t. Where were these creeps bwhen Libya was bombed in 2011 and cowered like goats being led into the Nile?>>>>

            • 4 May 12:32, by Pakuai

              Again, where were this so-called African integration when the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and their Middle eastern allies used to bomb our people indiscriminately? In fact, Uganda did an enormous help to South Sudan. These days, you often find losers in Kenya talking about Naivasha and railway regional integration, really?>>>

              • 4 May 12:41, by Pakuai

                Comprehensive peace Agreement (CPA) that culminated in the independence of South Sudan from our cloned so-called arabs North Sudan. Even Nairobi or Machakos in Ukambani district were used for negotiation of peace with North Sudan. Naivasha doesn’t has a lot of significant in Kenya. The ’standard gauge railway (SGR) can’t have any anything to Naivasha or South Sudan or Uganda or Abesh>>>

                • 4 May 12:53, by Pakuai

                  (so-called ethiopia). But some lowly informed in Kenya and their Europeans, evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states and corporate America criminal masters just don’t know others are way well ahead of these cheap and dirty intrigues. The evils in the devil infested lsland of England even think, "they will build a standard gauge Railway from El Khartoum to our Wau Acholdit’>>>

                  • 4 May 13:06, by Pakuai

                    Good luck to the British people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states’ financiers and some of creepy allies in between who covet our country & our people. Watch this space. That *Cicel Rhode* Railway project from *South Africa to Egypt* is going to be passed through a country like South Sudan* with intrigues?>>

                    • 4 May 13:22, by Pakuai

                      That is not going to happen even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, watch out. The Europeans, Americans or even some Asians so-called *Hollywood Game of Thrones* is being played here over our country and our people. Queen Elizabeth of the devil infested lsland of England married a former slave woman and these vermin think, South Sudan>>>

                      • 4 May 13:32, by Pakuai

                        is their colony and that South Sudanese people are their subjects/slaves?!! Really! We got rid of Pharaohs long long time ago. Let alone being ’subjects/slaves’ nobodies in the devil infested lsland of England. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, the evils have stepped on the wrong people feet, the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan and we are going to to bomb these vermin to near oblivion>>>

                        • 4 May 13:42, by Pakuai

                          For those South Sudanese in the know, ’remember this phrase, one country, two systems’ in 1999, during the SPLM/A negotiations in Kenya? The vermin in the devil infested Island of the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel) and some of their creeps here in Africa and here in our own region’ thought our country would>>>>

              • 4 May 12:43, by Pakuai

                Comprehensive peace Agreement (CPA) that culminated in the independence of South Sudan from our cloned so-called arabs North Sudan. Even Nairobi or Machakos in Ukambani district were used for negotiation of peace with North Sudan. Naivasha doesn’t has a lot of significant in Kenya. The ’standard gauge railway (SGR) can’t have any anything to Naivasha or South Sudan or Uganda or Abesh>>>

  • 4 May 11:42, by Pakuai

    who think their so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government would be started here in South Sudan or possible re-unification of South with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’ the evils we hate to death. And this is because those creeps think, there cannot be North Sudan without South Sudan and also their livelihoods and their influence over South Sudan & South Sudanese people>>>

  • 4 May 18:42, by Redeemer

    Pakuai
    I think you deserve a word of thanks not because of what you comment but for making many haters to stop spreading hate information here. The movement they see (Pakuai)they just exit the forum without comments. you are useless but congratulations

    • 4 May 22:29, by The Rhino

      Redeemer,

      Anybody thanking that drug addict ’Pakuai’ for his comments on this forum is either a worthless jienge idiot like Pakuei himself or a useless food loving nyagat with very tiny/short memory...what now?

      • 4 May 22:37, by The Rhino

        Pakuai,

        Bangi man,..go straight to hell, you fucking bastard!(zol mojnun sakit)...ibin kelp wed muraheel,jienge MTN!

  • 5 May 15:18, by Chiir

    What will be different?

  • 5 May 15:19, by Chiir

    What will be different?

