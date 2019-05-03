Sudan’s Attorney-General orders to investigate ousted President al-Bashir



May 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Attorney-General ordered to open a corruption investigation into ousted President Omer al-Bashir on allegations of money laundering and dealing with foreign exchange.

The Attorney-General Waleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud al-Khamis ordered to interrogate al-Bashir Who was ousted on April 11 last "in accordance with criminal case No. 40/2019 under articles 6/1 of the Foreign Exchange Act and Article 15 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

On 25 April, Vice-President of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti”, confirmed press reports that large amounts of money had been found in Al-Bashir accounts.

Al-Sudani newspaper had previously said that al-Bashir had 315 million Saudi riyals (about $ 85 million) in a commercial bank account in Khartoum and that the last movement of the account was in March 2016.

Hemetti indicated that in addition to the 315 million Saudi riyals, they found 142 million dollars, more than 800,000 Sudanese pounds.

Also, just before the figures were announced, more than 6 million euros, 351,000 dollars and 5 million Sudanese pounds (150,000 dollars) were found at Bashir’s residence in Khartoum.

Mahmoud also directed the ministry to start investigating the suspected financial transactions of former officials.

On Wednesday, the attorney general ordered the seizure of properties of some figures in the al-Bashir regime.

In his latest statement on Thursday, Hemetti pledged to try and hold accountable those who committed crimes against the Sudanese people by the symbols of the former regime.

He confirmed that the military junta has reached files related to the corruption of symbols will be decided soon.

Regarding the war crimes in Darfur and the two arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court, the military council said the matter will be decided by the government.

(ST)