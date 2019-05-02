Peace signatory group came under attack by gov’t forces: statement

May 1, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese group signatory of the revitalized peace agreement accused the governor of Gbudue State of attacking its fighters in their cantonment camp on in the early morning of Wednesday.
In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) condemned, in the strongest term possible, an assault on its cantonment base in Basukangbi County, saying the attack by ordered by the Gbudue State’s"high authority".
"This is a blatant and intentional violation of CoHA and R-ARCSS’" said the SSNMC.
The statement said the assailants captured the wife and five children of SSNMC sector Commander, in charge of the forces at the cantonment, plus an unknown number of civilian boys.
The former rebel group which is a faction of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, further said the authorities of Gbudue State are not in favour of SSOA cantonment in the State.
Also, the SSNMC said the government authorities used a visit by the ceasefire monitoring body on 26 April to identify their cantonment site before to attack it on 1 May at 04:00 am.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Perils of Managing Transition: Will Sudanese Kandakas be the option? 2019-05-21 04:45:56 By Luka Kuol, PhD Global Fellow at Peace Research Institute Oslo, Associate Professor at University of Juba and Fellow at Rift Valley Institute Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular (...)
Justices delay is justices denied 2019-05-21 04:40:18 By Wesley Kosa The Khartoum Peace Agreement was the result of the political manipulation by the governments of South Sudan, Uganda and Sudan. There were no extensive discussions and mediation (...)
The fear of political reforms in South Sudan 2019-05-19 02:16:35 By Duop Chak Wuol In his Easter message, President Salva Kiir called on the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO), Dr Riek Machar, to go to Juba to form a (...)
MORE