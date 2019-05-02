Peace signatory group came under attack by gov’t forces: statement



May 1, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese group signatory of the revitalized peace agreement accused the governor of Gbudue State of attacking its fighters in their cantonment camp on in the early morning of Wednesday.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) condemned, in the strongest term possible, an assault on its cantonment base in Basukangbi County, saying the attack by ordered by the Gbudue State’s"high authority".

"This is a blatant and intentional violation of CoHA and R-ARCSS’" said the SSNMC.

The statement said the assailants captured the wife and five children of SSNMC sector Commander, in charge of the forces at the cantonment, plus an unknown number of civilian boys.

The former rebel group which is a faction of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, further said the authorities of Gbudue State are not in favour of SSOA cantonment in the State.

Also, the SSNMC said the government authorities used a visit by the ceasefire monitoring body on 26 April to identify their cantonment site before to attack it on 1 May at 04:00 am.

(ST)