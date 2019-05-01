African Union gives Sudan’s generals 2 month to transfer power to civilians

April 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) Tuesday has extended the delay given to the Sudanese military council for two months and demanded the parties finalize transition’s modalities and duration.

A general view of a meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (Photo courtesy of the African Union)

On 15 April, the PSC had given the Sudanese military 15 days delay to hand over power to civilian rule. But in a meeting convened in Cairo on 23 April by the Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi who is also the head of African Union, the African leaders of the PSC and IGAD countries recommended to extend it for three months.

However, in a meeting held Tuesday in Addis Ababa, the Peace and Security Council decided to extend the deadline for "an additional period of up to sixty (60) days for the military in The Sudan to hand over power to a civilian-led Transitional Authority".

The statement stressed that this "final extension" is granted to enable the putting in place of a "civilian-led Transitional Authority".

Accordingly, the Council urged the Sudanese expedite efforts to reach an agreement on the civilian-led authority and to finalize "all transitional arrangements, including modalities, duration and priorities of the transition, as well as legislative and judicial structures, that will lead to the restoration of constitutional order".

The decision is seen by the pro-democracy activists as a clear violation of the Lome Declaration on Response to Unconstitutional Change of Government of July 2000 which provides to immediately suspend the concerned member state.

They also point to the Egyptian president claiming that he and his allies in the Golf countries back the military junta which will align Sudan to their regional projects.

Talks in Khartoum between the military council and the Freedom and Change forces are marred by suspicion and distrust as the democratic forces said the junta was infiltrated by the Islamists.

Now, after the eviction of six militaries they point to some "external hands" of working to kidnap their revolution.

