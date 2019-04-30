Military council accused of trying to break up Sudan’s opposition sit-in



April 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Monday accused the military council of attempting to break up the three-week sit-in outside the army headquarters and called for mobilization to defend.

The SPA which led the protests in Sudan on behalf of the opposition Freedom and Changes forces refuse to end the sit-in that has begun on 6 April until the military council hands power over to a civil authority.

However, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) spokesperson said on Monday evening they agreed with the Freedom and Change forces to normalize the situation outside the army headquarters and to remove barriers and barricades.

However, the SPA quickly denied that an agreement has been reached on this respect in their meeting on Monday and accused the army of massing troops to disperse the sit-in.

"The military council, the new version of the former regime, is trying to break the sit-in in front of the headquarters of our armed forces".

"We appeal on the revolutionary crowd inside the square of the sit-in to build barricades to protect it. Also, we appeal on the forces of the revolution in the neighbourhoods of the national capital and neighbouring areas to take to the streets and to head to the square of the sit-in," said the statement.

The SPA furthermore called for popular protests across the country in order to press the military council to transfer power to civil rule.

The Freedom and Change forces say maintaining the popular mobilization is their only guaranty in the talks with the military council as the supporters of the former regime continue to post messages in the social media to encourage the military council to end the "chaos" created by the protesters.

