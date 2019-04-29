Sudan’s military body, change forces fail to strike deal over sovereignty council



April 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and Change forces held a meeting on Monday without an agreement on the transitional sovereignty council as they will continue their discussions Tuesday.

On Saturday, the two parties agreed to form a joint transitional council but differed on its composition and the percentage of each side.

The Transitional Military Council Spokesperson, Shams al-Din al-Kabbashi told reporters, following the meeting, that the consultations between the two sides are still in the process of determining the powers and competencies of the sovereign council before to determine the representation ratios.

"The forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change presented a proposal which presents all structures on the three sovereign, executive and legislative levels including competences and powers," he said.

He pointed out that the executive power will be civilian with a military at the position of the head of state.

"The issue is not in the proportions of participation and number, but in the determination of powers," he said.

Kabbashi stressed that negotiations between the council and the opposition forces "are about to reach a comprehensive and satisfactory solution for all parties."

The discussions between the two parties have become easier after the resignation of the Islamist generals who took the political committee, pointing they would form a holistic transitional government from all the political forces even those who were part of al-Bashir regime.

The Islamist militaries who were suspect of seeking to preserve the interests of the former regime particularly the Islamic orientation of the regime also said that the sovereignty council should be entirely military.

The Sudanese Professionals Association issued a statement saying they agreed to focus on the needed transitional structures and their respective powers. But no agreement was ratios of the two parties at the sovereignty council.

In addition, they reiterated their determination to maintain sit-in outside the army headquarters.

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council is expected to discuss the situation in Sudan and to extend its two-week ultimatum to three months.

Freedom and Change officials said they want the Council to set-up a roadmap for the power transfer during this period.

