 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 29 April 2019

Sudan’s military council pledges to not cancel Islamic law before election

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Islamist fundamentalist leaders meet Hemetti (unseen) at the Sudanese presidency on 29 April 2019 (RSF photo)
April 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s military council successfully stopped on Sunday to stop a protest that extremist religious movements planned to organize in Khartoum on Monday under the banner of "Supporting the Sharia."

But the radical groups said the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) pledged to satisfy all their demands including maintaining Islamic law and therefore decided to cancel the march which could have provoked clashes with the sit-inners who camp outside the army headquarters.

On Sunday, TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka "Hemetti" met a delegation of Islamist leaders including Abdel al-Hay Youssef, Mohamed Abdel Karim and Mohamed Ali al-Gizouli who informed him about the purpose of the march, as the police authorities had already rejected to authorize it.

In a statement released by the Rapid Support Forces press office, Hemetti reassured the delegation about the issue of the Islamic law saying that nobody came to speak with them about the repeal of Islamic law and they didn’t discuss it with the Freedom and Change forces.

"We assure you that the Islamic law is a red line that we do not compromise with," Hemetti said according to the RSF statement.

Nearly three weeks after the fall of al-Bashir regime, the Sudanese Islamists forces have shown frustration and the successive elimination of their elements from the transitional military council.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Support of Sharia and the Rule of Law group said they decided to cancel their march because the military council has reassured them that all their demands will be satisfied.

The Islamist group said they demanded, among others, that presidency be composed of independent personalities agreed upon by all political forces. Also, to commit to not prejudice the Islamic law or amend it until the election of a legislative body.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The political calculations of Sudan’s military regime 2019-04-22 20:37:26 How Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown and what happens next in Sudan By Ahmed H Adam* On April 11, after 30 years in power, the longstanding dictator, General Omar al-Bashir, was (...)

Will the military or the people lead Sudan? 2019-04-22 16:25:04 Support by regional and international partners will be critical to address the economic crisis, as well as the reformation of government institutions, ministries and security agencies By Ahmed (...)

Will uprising in Sudan provide a new political dispensation? 2019-04-20 06:25:31 By Luka Kuol* The recent wave of uprising in some African countries shows the new means of contesting the African rulers who stayed in power for so long and are hardly to be unseated through the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.