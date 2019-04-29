Sudan’s military council pledges to not cancel Islamic law before election



April 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s military council successfully stopped on Sunday to stop a protest that extremist religious movements planned to organize in Khartoum on Monday under the banner of "Supporting the Sharia."

But the radical groups said the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) pledged to satisfy all their demands including maintaining Islamic law and therefore decided to cancel the march which could have provoked clashes with the sit-inners who camp outside the army headquarters.

On Sunday, TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka "Hemetti" met a delegation of Islamist leaders including Abdel al-Hay Youssef, Mohamed Abdel Karim and Mohamed Ali al-Gizouli who informed him about the purpose of the march, as the police authorities had already rejected to authorize it.

In a statement released by the Rapid Support Forces press office, Hemetti reassured the delegation about the issue of the Islamic law saying that nobody came to speak with them about the repeal of Islamic law and they didn’t discuss it with the Freedom and Change forces.

"We assure you that the Islamic law is a red line that we do not compromise with," Hemetti said according to the RSF statement.

Nearly three weeks after the fall of al-Bashir regime, the Sudanese Islamists forces have shown frustration and the successive elimination of their elements from the transitional military council.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Support of Sharia and the Rule of Law group said they decided to cancel their march because the military council has reassured them that all their demands will be satisfied.

The Islamist group said they demanded, among others, that presidency be composed of independent personalities agreed upon by all political forces. Also, to commit to not prejudice the Islamic law or amend it until the election of a legislative body.

(ST)