Sudan’s change forces and military council agree to form joint transitional authority



April 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition and military council agreed to form a joint transitional authority but failed to define its tasks or the representation of each side.

The Freedom and Change forces and the military council held two meetings on Saturday to discuss the formation of the transitional institutions, in line with an agreement reached Wednesday providing to work together to re-establish a democratic regime after the removal of al-Bashir’s regime.

In a short video released on Twitter Mohamed Nagi al-Asam of the Sudanese Professionals Association said they "agreed in principle" during the two meetings to form a joint transitional council.

Following what they started a limited discussion on the representation and the proportion of civilians and military in the council.

"In our view as the Freedom and Change forces, the majority of the council should be civilians, but our brothers in the military council consider there should be a limited civil representation," he said before to add that they agreed to resume discussions on Sunday.

Besides the transitional council which should play the role of the presidency, there should be a civil government and an appointed parliament.

More details emerged from the meetings as some opposition sources said they proposed to form a 15 member body 8 civilians and 7 militaries while the military council proposed 7 military and 3 civilians.

Once an agreement is reached on the composition of the transitional council the parties have to agree on the role of the joint body and its term. The military council proposes two years while the Freedom and Change forces propose four years.

The African Union Peace and Security Council will meet on 30 April to discuss the situation in Sudan and is expected to extend the delay give to the military for the power handover to three months.

(ST)