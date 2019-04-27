Sudanese youth attack Islamist party meeting in Khartoum



April 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Angry youth Saturday attacked a meeting of the Consultative Council of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) held in a private hall in Alsahafa neighbourhood, east of the Sudanese capital.

A source in the Islamist party which was part of the government of President al-Bashir told the Sudan Tribune that the instigators riding vehicles with the slogans of Freedom and Change forces and the National Umma Party (NUP) toured the neighbourhood calling on the area residents to attack the Cordoba Hall where the meeting was held.

Alsahafa area was known for its strong mobilisation during the four-month protests against the former regime of President al-Bashir.

Later Saturday night, PCP Political Secretary Idriss Sulaiman Al-Amin said that the number of people injured by the attack has reached 64, describing the attackers as "a small group of young people."

The PCP officials say three vehicles were smashed before an army force intervened to separate the angry youth from the PCP leading members.

It was not clear if the meeting was declared or not. But the army arrested 143 participants of the PCP meeting. All of them were released in the evening.

Amir Hussein Media Secretary of the PCP section in Al-Jazira state who is dissident member hostile to the current party leadership issued an audio statement to denounce the organization of the meeting under the current political conditions.

He also said the attack was a natural result of the party support to al-Bashir and the rejection of the PCP leadership to dissociate itself from the former regime.

UNANIMOUS CONDEMNATION

The attack was unanimously condemned by the Transitional Military Council and the Freedom and change Forces reiterating their rejection of the use of violence.

"The Council condemns what happened today in the Cordoba Hall and affirms that this hostile behaviour is unacceptable and irresponsible," said the TMC adding it would take the needed measures to prevent its repetition.

For their part, the opposition Freedom and Change groups issued a joined statement condemning the attack, adding they believe in the right to assembly and expression for all.

In addition, several opposition groups including the Sudanese Congress Party, SPLM-N Agar, and Justice and Equality Movement issued separate statements to denounce the attack pointing out that Such actions can cause sedition and create chaos that may allow its enemies to circumvent the revolution.

(ST)