 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 27 April 2019

Sudan opposition sets up negotiating team, calls to participate in AU meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese demonstrators outside the army headquarters on Thursday 25, 2019 (AFP photo)
April 27, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Freedom and Change forces have appointed their negotiating team with the military council amid calls to participate in the upcoming meeting of the African Union on Sudan by the end of April.

Following an agreement reached on Wednesday, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has acknowledged the Freedom and Change forces as its sole interlocutor to discuss the formation of the transitional institution in Sudan.

Also, the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) will hold a meeting on 30 April to discuss the situation in Sudan as it has given the TMC 15 days to transfer power to civilian authority. The meeting is expected to approve a recommendation made by African leaders recently to extend the two-week ultimatum to three months.

Omer al-Digair, the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the opposition forces appointed its committee and now ready for the resumption of negotiations with the army over the transitional period institutions.

The delegation includes "Ali al-Sanhouri, Mariam al-Mahdi, Mohamed Nagi al-Asam, Ayman Khalid Haydar al-Safi and himself," he said.

The talks are expected to begin very soon.

The main disagreement between the two sides is about the transitional presidency as the army wants to keep its role on the head of the state while the opposition says it should be a civilian authority. However, the Freedom and Change forces do not exclude the participation of the army.

For the other institutions: the transitional government and parliament, the military council say they do not want to take part in it.

Yasir Arman, Sudan Call’s external relations official said the opposition should take part in the PSC meeting to explain their position, pointing they are the partner of the military council.

Arman suggested that the PSC forthcoming decision about the three-month extension should include a roadmap for Sudanese to achieve the democratic transition.

He pointed out that this roadmap should include, among others, some steps to ensure a real democratic transition in Sudan.

"In three months, a civilian government must be formed with clear constitutional powers," he said before to stress that "This government should not be an extension of military rule".

The deputy head of the SPLM-N Agar added that the African plan should provide that Sudanese should reach a comprehensive peace in no more than six months, open humanitarian access to civilians in the conflict zone, and to release all detained members of the armed groups, as part of the confidence-building measures.

The roadmap, according to Arman, should also include a "constitutional conference to resolve the issue of how Sudan should be governed at the end of the transitional period", and to hold internationally monitored free elections at the end of the period.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The political calculations of Sudan’s military regime 2019-04-22 20:37:26 How Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown and what happens next in Sudan By Ahmed H Adam* On April 11, after 30 years in power, the longstanding dictator, General Omar al-Bashir, was (...)

Will the military or the people lead Sudan? 2019-04-22 16:25:04 Support by regional and international partners will be critical to address the economic crisis, as well as the reformation of government institutions, ministries and security agencies By Ahmed (...)

Will uprising in Sudan provide a new political dispensation? 2019-04-20 06:25:31 By Luka Kuol* The recent wave of uprising in some African countries shows the new means of contesting the African rulers who stayed in power for so long and are hardly to be unseated through the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.