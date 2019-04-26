Huge rally backs Sudan’s opposition demand for power transfer



April 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese Thursday took part in a huge rally outside the army headquarters in Khartoum to support the opposition demand for power transfer to civil authority 15 days after the removal of former President al-Bashir.

Besides Khartoum population, thousands came from Sudan’s different parts of Sudan to challenge the Sudanese military council. Also, demonstrations were organized in the capitals of the states to back the call for power handover.

Demonstrators at the army headquarters were joined, for the first time, by dozens of judges holding banners calling for the reforms to ensure the independence of the judiciary and to express their support for the revolution.

Massive crowds heading for the rally caused total paralysis of the movement in central Khartoum, where many athletes, journalists and several professional sectors organized marches to join the sit-in.

Also, a large number of protesters gathered in the vicinity of the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum to demand that Egypt not interfere in Sudanese affairs.

"Tell al-Sisi that this is Sudan. Your border stops in Aswan" shouted the protesters who rejected the outcome of a recent meeting that extended a delay given by the African Union from two weeks o three months.

The Sudanese Professionals Association organizes a continued sit-in that began on 6 April outside the Sudanese army headquarters in Khartoum.

The forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the military, on Wednesday, formed a joint committee to discuss the formation of the transitional government and determine the term of the transitional period.

However, reports from Khartoum on Thursday say no major breakthrough has been achieved on the difference over the transitional council and its powers.

(ST)