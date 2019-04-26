Sudan confirms recovery of more money belonging to al-Bashir

April 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of Sudan’s Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti”, confirmed press reports that huge sums of money have been recovered from banking accounts belonging to the former President Omer al-Bashir.

President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (AFP photo)

Al-Sudani newspaper on Wednesday reported that al-Bashir has 315 million Saudi Riyals (nearly $85 million) in an account at one of the commercial banks in Khartoum. The last movement of the account was in March 2016, the daily further added.

Speaking got the media on the same day, Hemetti confirmed the report adding that the last movement was on 10 March 2016.

"We found 142 million over 800 thousand Sudanese pounds, in foreign currency we found 315 million Saudi Riyals," he said before to add that the money was transferred to the central bank.

Previously, Sudanese officials confirmed that they found over 6 million Euros, 351 thousand U.S. dollar and 5 million Sudanese pounds ($150,000) at his residence in Khartoum.

His wife who fled the country has millions of hard currency abroad, the same for his family members, reports say.

(ST)