

April 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for East Africa and The Sudans called n the leader of the transitional military council (TMC) to negotiate with the opposition groups on the formation of a civil government.

Makila James who is visiting Sudan nowadays met Tuesday with Abdek Fattah al-Burhan TMC leader to discuss the political situation in the country after the fall of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the U.S Embassy in Khartoum said the visiting diplomat commended the TMC on their decision to heed the people of Sudan’s legitimate demand for a civilian-led, inclusive and representative government that respects human rights.

"She, also, encouraged the TMC to continue to negotiate with the political opposition and protest leaders and to form a civilian-led transitional government," reads the statement.

The opposition which suspended discussions with the TMC political committee organized significant protests across the country on Tuesday and has proven its capacity to mobilize the Sudanese street.

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday before to announce civil authority, a lean government and the appointed transitional legislative assembly.

The visiting diplomat, also, held a meeting with the Freedom and Change forces.

"She commended the people of Sudan for their resiliency and commitment to non-violence as they expressed their legitimate demand for inclusive and representative government," said the Embassy.

Further James reiterated the U.S. priority to see a civilian-led transition to a peaceful and democratic Sudan, stressed the statement.

