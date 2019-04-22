Sudan’s military council pledges keeping to reach out opposition forces



April 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council (TMC) Monday said they will continue to reach out all the Sudanese political forces including the opposition Freedom and Change forces in order to achieve national consensus over the formation of the transitional government.

The statement comes in response to the suspension of dialogue announced by the Freedom and Change forces that accused the Council and especially the head of its political body of working to reproduce the old regime.

In a short statement he read on Monday evening, the TMC spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi stressed that their efforts aimed at creating "a political environment full of harmony and transcendence" to empower the country to break the cycle of failure.

He further said the position of the Freedom and Change forces on the formation of the transitional government is under consideration together with other papers made by the various political groups.

He disclosed that the political committee is mulling over the different papers seconded by a group of university professors and thinkers.

The outcome of this process will be delivered to a committee including representatives of the political and social forces as well as the armed groups so that it will "determine the terms and conditions of selection, define tasks, powers, authorities and horizontal relations, and then choose the prime minister, the civilian government and the transitional legislative council," he said.

The Freedom and Change forces reject totally this process and accuse the Islamist generals in the military council of working to abort their revolution.

The opposition groups say they plan to take to the street on Tuesday to protest the position of the military council and another one of Thursday to announce the name of the members for the civil transitional council, the transitional government and parliament.

"We will not accept any continuation of the old totalitarian guard nor to negotiate with a coup authority representing the new old order," said the Freedom and Change forces.

