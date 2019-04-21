Arman accuses some Sudan’s military of working to reproduce Islamist regime



April 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, the deputy chairman of the SPLM- North led by Malik Agar has accused the head of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) of working to reproduce the old regime.

Lt. Gen. Omer Zain-al-Abdin who is accused of being an Islamist military held several meeting with the political forces that were part of the government of President Omer al-Bashir including the National Congress Party.

Zain-al-Abdin says they want to explore their visions on the way forward in Sudan to re-establish a democratic regime and the transitional period before the election. However, his action is seen as working to weaken the Freedom and Change forces that peacefully toppled down al-Bashir’s regime.

"He and fellow Islamist Jalal al-Sheikh are working to expand consultations with the forces that fell with al-Bashir and his regime and were part of his government until the last minute," said Arman who is also the Sudan Call external relations official.

"They control the political process and (work to) abort the results of the revolution. Protesters and sit-inners in the streets have to demand their dismissal. They are part of the old regime and the ghosts of the past. They have nothing to do with change and revolution," he further said.

Arman further called on the head of the military council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to take personally this and lead the consultations of the transitional period.

Osman Mirghani the editor in chief of Al-Tayyar newspaper issued Saturday a new video where he spoke about the recent development in Khartoum saying there is political agreement on the way forward and the difference is widening every day.

He warned that the military may keep power and refuse in the upcoming days to transfer power to civil rule.

Also, he said that the conflict is till now is political and expressed hope that none will resort to the violence.

