Sudan’s attorney general order to lift immunity of security officers



April 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s attorney general has ordered the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) to lift the immunity of a number of their officers suspected of killing a detained teacher last February.

On February 2, the Sudanese police confirmed the death of Ahmed Al-Khair Ahmed, who was detained by the NISS agents in Khashm al-Girba town in eastern Sudan’s Kassala State.

“The cause of death is from various injuries to his body from a solid, flexible object, to his back, kidneys and thighs, and between his legs,” said Amer Mohamed Ibrahim the chairman of a state commission of inquiry formed following his death.

"Attorney General Walid Ahmed Sayed Mahmoud issued a letter to the Director of the National Security and Intelligence Service on the lifting of the immunity of a number of suspects from the NISS agents in the killing of the martyr Ahmed al-Khair," said the official SUNA.

A former detainee who was jailed and tortured at the same time with Awad al-Karim said in a video after his release that the security agents threatened the victim telling him that they will introduce a baton into the anus.

The Freedom and Change forces call to try all the security officers involved in the killing of the victims who were killed during the four-month peaceful protests.

Besides the beating and torture in jail, the security forces beat the protesters in the streets to dissuade the demonstrators continuing to take to the street.

Mahmoud also directed to hasten the completion of investigative procedures in the criminal proceedings that took place during the protests and demonstrations and report on it within a week.

In the same context, he ordered the formation of a committee to oversee investigations into crimes involving public funds, corruption and criminal cases related to recent events.

(ST)