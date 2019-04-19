Sudan’s military chief sacks freshly appointed information official



April 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - 2019 Abdel Fattah al-Burhan the head of transitional military council removed Abdel Majed Haroun the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information following a strong rejection of the Sudanese journalists on Sunday.

Haroun who is a member of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) had been appointed by al-Burhan on Sunday morning after the dismissal of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Obaid Ahmed Marawah.

However, his appointment triggered a wave of protests among Sudanese journalists. Also, the Sudanese Journalists Network which a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association issued a statement denouncing Haroun’s appointment and called for a protest outside the ministry f information.

In a statement to Aljareeda newspaper, al-Burhan said he did not know his political history and his political affiliation before appointing him.

On Thursday, the head of the military council relieved Badr al-Din Abdallah Mohamed-Ahmed the Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary who issued a statement speaking of arrangements for a visit by a Qatari delegation without informing the Council.

Mohamed -Ahmed is also an NCP member.

The opposition forces call to hand over power to a civilian rule as they feel the need to purge the state apparatus of NCP cadres who put the change process at risk.

Speaking at Sky News Arabia, Ali Mahmoud Hassanein, a leading member of the Unionists in Opposition, said the military council did not dissolve the deep state of the National Congress Party.

He pointed out that the NCP militias are still in place with their arms and ammunition and called for swift action to neutralize these elements.

