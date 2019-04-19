 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 19 April 2019

Sudan’s military chief sacks freshly appointed information official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
April 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - 2019 Abdel Fattah al-Burhan the head of transitional military council removed Abdel Majed Haroun the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information following a strong rejection of the Sudanese journalists on Sunday.

Haroun who is a member of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) had been appointed by al-Burhan on Sunday morning after the dismissal of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Obaid Ahmed Marawah.

However, his appointment triggered a wave of protests among Sudanese journalists. Also, the Sudanese Journalists Network which a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association issued a statement denouncing Haroun’s appointment and called for a protest outside the ministry f information.

In a statement to Aljareeda newspaper, al-Burhan said he did not know his political history and his political affiliation before appointing him.

On Thursday, the head of the military council relieved Badr al-Din Abdallah Mohamed-Ahmed the Foreign Ministry’s Undersecretary who issued a statement speaking of arrangements for a visit by a Qatari delegation without informing the Council.

Mohamed -Ahmed is also an NCP member.

The opposition forces call to hand over power to a civilian rule as they feel the need to purge the state apparatus of NCP cadres who put the change process at risk.

Speaking at Sky News Arabia, Ali Mahmoud Hassanein, a leading member of the Unionists in Opposition, said the military council did not dissolve the deep state of the National Congress Party.

He pointed out that the NCP militias are still in place with their arms and ammunition and called for swift action to neutralize these elements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Uprising: Dealings with remnants of al-Bashir 2019-04-16 21:14:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, the people of Sudan who have been demonstrating in their glorious popular rebellion for over four months categorically reject the Reproduction or (...)

Sudan’s third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup i 2019-04-16 13:12:52 The third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup in Sudan history ended up with the downfall of Omar Hassan El Bashir after nearly 30 years in power. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The news (...)

Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.