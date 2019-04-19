Sudan’s professionals to announce nominees for transitional civilian council



April 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - In a bid to increase pressure on the military council, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) Friday called for a press conference on Sunday to announce the names of the nominees for the transitional civilian council.

"At the press conference, will be announced, the nominees to assume the Sovereign Civil Council," said the statement, adding that "The conference will also elaborate on the advanced efforts on other civil authorities, (...)".

On Saturday 13 April, the Freedom and Change forces met with the head of the Transitional Military Council who pledged to hand over power to a civilian government very soon.

On Wednesday, the opposition groups released a letter they handed over to the military council after the meeting detailing their position on the transitional institutions.

In its statement, The SPA recalled that there would be a transitional presidential council that will assume the sovereign functions of the state, a lean government composed of qualified and professional people and an appointed 120-member legislative assembly including 48 women at least.

The transitional parliament "includes all the revolutionary forces of youth and women and takes into consideration the Sudanese ethnic, religious and cultural diversity," stressed the SPA in its statement.

The professionals who lead the protests during the past 4 months organised on Thursday a series of huge demonstrations across the country to reiterate their demand to transfer power to a civilian government.

The military council is also under regional and international pressure in order to speed up the power handover to civilians, as the African Union threatened to suspend Sudan’s membership by the end of April, the EU said it will not recognize the military regime and Washington underlined that sanctions will not be left.

(ST)