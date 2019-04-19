 
 
 
South Sudanese continue to work on unified army despite time constraints: spokesperson

April 18, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Spokesperson reaffirmed that efforts are taking place to form the reunified army before the beginning of the transitional period despite severe time constraints.

JPEG - 17.8 kb
Gen Lul Ruai Koang (ST photo)

Maj Gen (PSC) Lul Ruai Koang said the South Sudanese peace partners keep working to implement the security arrangements as agreed in the revitalized peace pact despite the delay caused by the lack of international financial support for this costly process.

In this respect, he said that an "overdue training of 1500 each from SSPDF, SPLA IO and SSOA" would be carried out in Yei River state.

"They are supposed to be trained together, mixed and deployed as a Unified Army," he told Sudan Tribune on Thursday before to add that the training is yet to commence but logistics had been pre-positioned at Payume.

Koang stressed said this exercise is "a pilot project that could be rolled out in phases" to include the other similar operations.

However, he said that the unified forces will not be ready before the deadline of 12 May where the transitional period should be launched pointing to "serious time constraint"

"It could be possible if only they are mixed and deployed without undergoing fast racked training," he further said.

Earlier this month, the SPLM-IO said that the priority should be given to the formation of the unified army before to launch the transitional government, and called on the IGAD and Troika country to financially support the implementation of the peace process.

The lack of money has delayed the implementation of the pre-transitional arrangements and especially two key steps: formation of the unified national army and to and defining the tribal boundaries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 April 08:28, by South South

    Unified army for peace in South Sudann will be trained in Yei River State. It shows how our country is under controlled by our government. Training can be done Anywhere in our country, this is good news for South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 19 April 09:25, by Malakal county Simon

      I don’t see any tangible reason for the delayed until mow.... Something is fishy here and good reasons needed to convince our our populations why the most needed peace is being hostage!!

      repondre message

  • 19 April 08:31, by jubaone

    Unified army of mathiang nyors, IO and SSOA to be trained in Yei River State? Such nyagat nonsense. Let them start it in their areas. This is cheap jienge ploy to occupy part of our Equatoria and have launching pad against NAS. No. No part of our territories will be allocated for nyors or nyagats whose trick is to hang around. After all, no Equatorians are part of this scam.

    repondre message

    • 19 April 08:37, by jubaone

      The govt of Yei River State rejected allocating sites fir cantonment. Jienges and nyagats can freely choose their empty jiengestans. After all, most jienges have fled away and such swathes of land would provide good training facilities. All jienge occupiers and settlers have no business in Equatoria. They are legitimate targets. Period. Our lands are ours not for jienges.

      repondre message

      • 19 April 08:53, by South South

        Our country is in our hands and we can do anything we want in any part of our country. Let NAS comes and stop our unified army training Yei River State.

        repondre message

        • 19 April 09:02, by jubaone

          Uh..uh..uh.🙊 tailless baboon
          Then try it. If you can’t run 🏃 your own jiengestans, how would you even dare organize something of grand scale? We are never afraid of jienges. Even with help of your Ugandan mercenaries and hirelings, they haven’t defeated anyone. Ask your relatives, if still you have any where all the conscripted nyors have ended. One jienge settler, one bullet. Case closed. Next.

          repondre message

          • 19 April 09:08, by South South

            I talk only with people, real people, not monkeys, I have no time for monkeys.

            repondre message

            • 19 April 09:16, by jubaone

              Uh..uh..🙊 tailless baboon
              Go home to Abyei loser, now that Bashir is gone. You are a fugitive and not a SS. Just shut up. W have tolerated this nonsense by Darfuria , Nuba and jienge scammers. Soon, your type will require transit documents to go through our territories. Otherwise 👊 bam

              repondre message

          • 19 April 09:11, by jubaone

            Jienge run 🏃 aways still idling in Kakuma as refugees? What the f**k? Inter-clan fighting between Anok and Hol sub clans of Paker clan fighting in Kakuma. These lawless and lazy savages could go to their areas and develop them. Instead these worthless miscreants are in Kakuma waiting for free handouts of 🍴 food. Even today, most worthless jienges are still living in Uganda or Kenya.

            repondre message

        • 19 April 09:30, by Joseph Canada

          You son of a lizard. Your Jienge land is where you will train your food loving idiots by the right idiots with the other language under the cow dunk. Yei River is not Upper Nile or Bar- el Baboon

          repondre message

Comment on this article



