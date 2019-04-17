Russia, Chad back Sudan’s transitional military council

April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Chad’s President Idris Deby on Tuesday has expressed support to Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC).

Chadian President Idriss Deby (Reuters)

On Tuesday, head of the TMC Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo received a phone call from Chad’s President Idris Deby.

During the phone conversation, Deby expressed his country’s keenness to Sudan’s security and stability, pointing to the eternal relations between the two countries and peoples.

Meanwhile, the Russian Information Agency (TASS) Tuesday quoted the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Moscow recognizes the new authorities in Sudan.

“Moscow recognizes and is in touch with representatives of the Transitional Military Council,” he said

Last Thursday, the Sudanese army announced the ouster of al-Bashir who had ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular protests against his regime.

It also announced the formation of a military council to run the nation’s affairs for a two-year interim period.

(ST)