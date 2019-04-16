Sudan’s military council appoints new Chief-Justice, sacks TV director

April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) Head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday has appointed Yahia al-Tayeb Abu Shoura as Chief-Justice.
In a statement on Tuesday, the TMC said Al-Burhan has issued a decision appointing Abu Shoura as Chief-Justice succeeding Abdel-Mageed Idris Ali.
Also, Al-Burhan issued a decision relieving Attorney General Omer Ahmed Abdel-Salam and the head of the General Prosecution Office Aamir Ibrahim Majed and assigned Al-Waleed Sid Ahmed Mahmoud to run their tasks.
Meanwhile, the TMC issued a decision sacking the general director of the Sudanese National Broadcasting Corporation (SNBC) Mohamed Hatim Suleiman.
(ST)
