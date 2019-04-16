 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 April 2019

Sudan’s Bashir is welcome in Uganda if he applies for asylum: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Yoweri Museveni (L) shakes hands with President al-Bashir at his arrival to the Ugandan capital on 13 Nov 2017 (Photo Ugandan presidency)
April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Uganda would host the ousted Sudanese President al-Bashir in appreciation for his efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan, said Kampala on Tuesday.

"If Omer al-Bashir applies for asylum in Uganda that is a matter that can be considered by the President of Uganda,” Uganda’s Minister for foreign affairs Henry Okello Oryem, told reporters according to the Ugandan Daily Monitor newspaper.

After long years of animosity and accusations of support to rebel groups from both sides, Yoweri Museveni and Omer al-Bashir have become close friends and worked together to bring the warring parties to end the 5-year conflict in South Sudan.

However, it is not clear how Kampala, a signatory to Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) can host the former Sudanese president who is wanted for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

The minister said that what is important in Sudan nowadays is to respect the aspiration of Sudanese for civilian rule, and called on the military council to respect the will of Sudanese.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Uprising: Dealings with remnants of al-Bashir 2019-04-16 21:14:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, the people of Sudan who have been demonstrating in their glorious popular rebellion for over four months categorically reject the Reproduction or (...)

Sudan’s third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup i 2019-04-16 13:12:52 The third civilian uprising and the fourth military coup in Sudan history ended up with the downfall of Omar Hassan El Bashir after nearly 30 years in power. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The news (...)

Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.