April 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States is ready to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism (STT) if a fundamental change in leadership and policies take place in the East African country.

The US imposed comprehensive sanctions on Sudan in 1997 (US Embassy in Khartoum website)

Following the military coup in Sudan on 11 April, the State Department announced the suspension of discussion on Sudan removal from the terror list in line with an agreement reached in November 2018. The talks were scheduled for the last week of April.

According to the Joint Review Committee discussions on Phase II, the two countries agreed to remove Sudan if it observes six areas: severing ties with North Korea, expanding counterterrorism cooperation, resolving internal conflicts, expanding humanitarian access, protecting human rights, and addressing outstanding legal claims related to victims of terrorism.

Asked by Reuters about the situation of Sudan with regard to the terror list after the removal of President Omer al-Bashir, an American official said the regime change does not affect the country designation.

“A different statutory path to SST rescission may be available if there is a fundamental change in the leadership and policies of the government of Sudan,” the U.S. official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.

In a joint statement on 14 April, the Troika countries including the United States, the UK and Norway pressed the Sudanese military to hand over power to a civilian government.

"We urge Sudan’s new leadership to take the steps necessary to build domestic and international support to help resolve Sudan’s many pressing challenges," the Troika further said.

The Source said that the presence of any person targeted by UN or U.S sanctions in the Sudanese military council would be "problematic", adding they are not aware of the presence of such individual in the transitional body.

The U.S. State Department labelled Sudan a sponsor of terrorism on August 12, 1993, over allegations that Khartoum government harboured international terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

(ST)