South Sudan’s Peter Gatdet dies in Khartoum



April 16, 2019 (JUBA) - Peter Gatdet Yak, Chairman of South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) died Monday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Concordant sources in Khartoum said the South Sudanese general died after a heart attack on Monday.

Yak, was one of the South Sudanese opposition leaders who signed the Revitalized Peace Agreement in September 2018.

He as many other South Sudanese opposition have been residing in Khartoum, as the peace partners are still negotiating the implementation pre-transitional period arrangements ahead of the transitional period next May.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar issued a condolence message extending “heartfelt condolence to his family and relatives. Our sympathies are also with the countless family, friends of late Gen. Peter Gatdet Yak and the people of South Sudan”.

Also South Sudanese army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang wrote on his Facebook page “Two Giants have fallen, Generals Peter Gadet Yak and Gabriel Tangiye” who died recently.

During the first years of the civil war in South Sudan, Yas was part of the SPLM/A under the leadership of Marchar but he split later and established his SSUM.

(ST)