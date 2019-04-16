

April 15, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - The Sentry’s Co-Founders George Clooney and John Prendergast called for international warnings by international financial institutions to prevent illicit capital flight from Sudan by the former dignitaries of al-Bashir’s regime.

The two U.S. activists said this measure will provide strong international support for Sudanese people to achieve change in Sudan after 30 years of oppression by corrupt Islamists.

“Sudan’s courageous protesters need more than words. They need strong international action for real change to have a chance,” they wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

They expressed fears that the former regime elites may seek to hide their illicitly obtained wealth outside Sudan, pointing to their reports about the documented corruption and lack of adequate anti-money-laundering controls in Sudan.

"The U.S. Treasury Department and other regulators around the globe should issue public advisories to their financial and real estate sectors warning of the risk of asset flight from Sudanese ‘politically exposed persons’ to their jurisdictions," they said.

The "United States should use Global Magnitsky Act sanctions against officials responsible for mass corruption and rights abuses,” they added.

