Al-Sisi says Egypt supports Sudanese people choices

April 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Monday said his country supports the choices of the Sudanese people underscoring full respect for Sudan’s sovereignty.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo Reuters)

The Egyptian presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said al-Sisi on Monday held a phone conversation with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

He said the two leaders discussed some regional issues of common concern including the situation in Libya and Sudan.

Al-Sisi told the German Chancellor that Egypt is closely following the developments in Sudan, pointing to the historical relations between the two countries and Sudan’s regional and international importance.

He underscored Egypt’s firm stance to not intervene in Sudan’s internal affairs, pointing to the importance of concerted international efforts to help Sudan overcome the current crisis and maintain its stability and security.

(ST)