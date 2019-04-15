 
 
 
Sudanese troops to remain in Yemen: military council

April 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TCC), Lt Gen Mohamad Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) Monday said the Sudanese troops will remain in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Sudanese troops arriving in Aden, Yemen (Al-Arabiya TV)

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

At least, there are over 3000 troops and several fighter jets fighting in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Decisive Storm operation.

"We are sticking to our commitments to the coalition and will keep our forces until the alliance achieves its objectives," Hemetti told the official SUNA.

Several opposition groups including the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi voiced in the past their opposition to the Sudanese participation in the operation.

On Sunday, the Transitional Military Council has said it has initiated contacts with several countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

"There are communications between the military council and the leaders of some countries, the report said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have announced support to the military council, also Riyadh pledged to send urgently needed aid without further details.

(ST)

