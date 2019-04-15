 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 April 2019

African Union gives Sudanese military two weeks to hand over power

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


April 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) has given Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) two weeks to hand over power to civilians saying it would suspend Sudan’s membership in the regional body.

The TMC unseated former President Omer al-Bashir on Thursday 11 April saying they wanted to protect Sudanese from use of violence against protesters as he had ordered to fire live bullets to disperse them.

However, they plan to hold power for two years and to form a comprehensive national government to manage the country during this transitional period, despite the clear rejection of the Freedom and Change Declaration forces which led the 4-month popular uprising.

Following a meeting to discuss the situation in Sudan, the PSC adopted a statement condemning the military coup and deplored the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the National Assembly, and the formation of a military-led transitional government.

The Council further "demands that the Sudanese military step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority, in accordance with the will of the people and constitutional order, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days from the date of the adoption of the present communiqué," reads the communiqué.

"failing which, Council will automatically apply Article 7 (g) of its Protocol, in particular, the suspension of the participation of Sudan in all AU’s activities until the restoration of constitutional order," stressed the Council.

The statement comes within the growing frustration among the opposition groups of the Freedom and Change Declaration which have reiterated their demand for power transfer and said they would only negotiate on this issue with the military.

Omaima Sharif, head of the delegation of Sudan in the meetings of the Peace and Security Council, appealed to the Council to understand the situation in Sudan.

She said that the Sudanese army took power in response to the people’s request and that what the Council did was necessary to prevent bloodshed.

The head of the delegation added that the move by the Sudanese army paves the way for the transfer of power, referring to the recent measures taken by the military council.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)

The Bread Revolution: My last memory of Bashir’s rule in Sudan 2019-04-14 22:27:07 By Garang Michael Mamingdit "In 1989, the young, charismatic and decorated Islamic army officer, Brigadier General. Omer Hassan Ahamed Al Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat against the (...)

Kiir, Machar, and the religious diplomacy 2019-04-12 23:45:00 By Duop Chak Wuol On April 11, 2019, Pope Francis did what I viewed as a rather astonishing move. His decision to kiss the feet of President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Dr Riek Machar, current (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.