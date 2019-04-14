Sudan military council appoints new chief-spy

April 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The spokesperson of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Shams al-Din Kabashi Sunday announced the appointment of Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Damblab) as director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).
- Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Damblab) the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS). (ST photo)
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Kabashi said the chairman of the TMC has issued a number of decisions including the referral of the former NISS director Salah Abdallah (aka Gosh) to retirement.
According to Kabashi, the two officials concluded the handover process at the NISS headquarters.
He added that arrangements are underway to restructure and reorganize the NISS.
Sudan Tribune learnt that the new NISS director hails from Kassala State and graduated at the Military College in the same batch of the chairman of TMC.
(ST)
