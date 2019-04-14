 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 14 April 2019

Sudan military council appoints new chief-spy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The spokesperson of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) Shams al-Din Kabashi Sunday announced the appointment of Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Damblab) as director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

JPEG - 56.8 kb
Abu Bakr Mustafa (aka Damblab) the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS). (ST photo)

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Kabashi said the chairman of the TMC has issued a number of decisions including the referral of the former NISS director Salah Abdallah (aka Gosh) to retirement.

According to Kabashi, the two officials concluded the handover process at the NISS headquarters.

He added that arrangements are underway to restructure and reorganize the NISS.

Sudan Tribune learnt that the new NISS director hails from Kassala State and graduated at the Military College in the same batch of the chairman of TMC.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan after ousting President al-Bashir: A coup or popular uprising? 2019-04-14 23:29:07 By Beny Gideon, Esq This policy brief is an analysis of the violent protest motivated by different actors against Sudan’s government which has successfully led to the ousting of President Omer (...)

The Bread Revolution: My last memory of Bashir’s rule in Sudan 2019-04-14 22:27:07 By Garang Michael Mamingdit In 1989, the young, charismatic and decorated Islamic army officer, Brigadier General. Omer Hassan Ahamed Al Bashir took power in a bloodless coup d'etat against the (...)

Kiir, Machar, and the religious diplomacy 2019-04-12 23:45:00 By Duop Chak Wuol On April 11, 2019, Pope Francis did what I viewed as a rather astonishing move. His decision to kiss the feet of President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Dr Riek Machar, current (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)

Sudan Protests: Investigate the custodial death of three University students 2019-03-13 12:53:14 The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) Sudan Protests: Urgent call for investigations into the custodial death of three University students and alleged torture of detainees by (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.