NISS’s Gosh resigns from his position, says Sudan military body

April 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Salah Gosh, the Director of National Intelligence and Security Service has resigned from his position since Friday, according to a statement released on Saturday.

"General Abdel Fattah al-Burha, the head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), accepted the resignation of General Engineer Salah Abdallah Mohammed Saleh Gosh as head of the National Security and Intelligence Service," said a short statement by the military body.

According to the official news agency, Gosh extended his resignation on Friday.

The details of the removal of former President Omer al-Bashir have not been disclosed but it is agreed that his insistence to shoot the protesters triggered a meeting between the army, the Rapid Support Forces and the NISS where it was decided to unseat him.

There were conflicting reports about Gosh as some said he was under arrest.

Awad Ibn Ouf the former First Vice-President, and defence minister resigned on Friday evening from his position as the TMC head. Also, removed the former chief of staff Kamal Abdel Marouf.

The Sudanese opposition demands a power transfer to the Freedom and Changes Declaration forces and the dissolution of the military council.

(ST)

