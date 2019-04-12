 
 
 
Sudan militia commander refuses to participate in transitional military council

RSF's Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (aka Hemitte) with the unseated President Omer al-Bashir (file ST photo)
April 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The commander of the government militia Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (aka Hemitte) has refused to participate in the Transitional Military Council which took over power following the ouster of former President Omer al-Bashir.

On Thursday, the Defence Minister and First Vice- President Awad Ibn Ouf overthrew President Omer al-Bashir and announced his arrest in a safe place.

He said the Supreme Security Committee, including the armed forces, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), RSF and the police took full responsibility for changing the whole regime during a two-year transitional period.

In a statement published on the RSF webpage on Friday, Hemitte said: “I’d like to announce to the Sudanese people that I, in my capacity as commander of the RSF, have refused to participate in the military council since 11 April”.

He pointed out that RSF would remain part of the armed forces and would work to maintain the unity of the country and respect for human rights.

Hemitte added his forces would continue to side with the choices of the Sudanese people.

On Friday, the military information department said the formation of the military council has been delayed for further consultations.

It is noteworthy that the militia commander on Thursday issued a statement in which he stressed support for the people’s demand of handing over power to a civil transitional government, saying the RSF rejects any solutions that don’t meet the desires of the Sudanese people.

He also asked the leaders of the Sudanese Professionals Association and the various opposition parties and the youth to open the door of dialogue and engage in negotiations to achieve solutions that satisfy the desire of the people and protects the country against from sliding into chaos.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

