Opposition alliance accuses military Islamists of capturing power in Sudan



April 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) -The opposition alliance Sudan Call has condemned the military coup in Sudan and accused the "Sudanese Islamic movement military wing" of seizing the power to reproduce the old regime.

The Sudanese defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf Thursday announced that the army has decided to overthrow President Omer al-Bashir and announced a number of decisions including procedural measures to ensure the security situation in Sudan.

However, he did not consult the opposition forces which have been behind the 4-month protests or speak about its role in the transitional period giving them the feeling that their efforts for change have been stolen.

"The takeover has preserved the political and economic structures of the old system, and the new junta has not provided any political solution to end the war, to effect democratic transformation, or a means of solving the economic crisis,". said Yasir Arman, Secretary of External Affairs of the Sudan Call.

" It is old wine in old bottles. For the sake of the Islamists, it is old milk in old bottles," he stressed.

The Sudanese opposition forces have been unanimous on its rejection of the military move as the Sudanese Professionals Association called on the disappointed protesters to remain mobilized outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Arman further underlined that the military coup has left untouched the National Congress Party of the unseated President Omer al-Bashir.

The coup "ignored completely the forces of freedom and change, who have led the revolution, and more importantly, they have ignored the demands of the Sudanese people for peace, democracy and equal citizenship," he stressed.

The African Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United States, as well as the United Nation, have reacted to the overthrow of President Omer al-Bashir by a military council headed by his First Vice President and Defence Minister.

While the African Union has condemned the move as unconstitutional, the United Nations called to ensure that the democratic aspiration of the Sudanese people will be realized through an appropriate and inclusive transition process.

Also, the United States decided to suspend a process aiming to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"The U.S. government in the coming days will discuss the situation with government officials and a range of Sudanese stakeholders to encourage a democratic transition," further said the State Department on Thursday.

The Sudan Call welcomed the position taken by the African Union, the United Kingdom and the British Foreign Minister, and the United States and called for international pressure on the military junta.

"We appeal to all democratic and peace-loving countries and organizations and to the UN Security Council and its Permanent Members to support the demands of the Sudanese people for peace and democracy," said the statement.

